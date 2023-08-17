Shiba Inu Team Makes Important Announcement About LEASH – The Crypto Basic









Shiba Inu marketing specialist Lucie has reposted a crucial update for holders of the Shiba Inu ecosystem token Doge Killer (LEASH).

The Shiba Inu Discord channel is buzzing with many rewarding activities as the Shibarium mainnet launch approaches. But participating in some top campaigns in the community channel requires the acquisition of top roles and holding a considerable amount of Doge Killer (LEASH).

Accordingly, Lucie, a renowned Shiba Inu community influencer, took to Twitter on Tuesday to emphasize this, reposting an important announcement directed to all LEASH holders.

📢 Important Announcement for $Leash Holders!

Calling all leash holders! 🗝️ Join Shibarium tech discord – Connect your wallet using CollabLand to obtain the crucial Leash basic or Leash basic ( staked) role.

It's a must-have for upcoming activities. Remember, you need at… pic.twitter.com/oQoTvzbKNL

— 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) July 18, 2023



Lucie urged the token holders to join the Shibarium Tech Discord server and connect their wallets using the CollabLand gateway to obtain the needed roles.

For context, roles are some designated labels used in Discord servers to rank members. Per the update, some of the crucial roles needed in the Shiba Inu ecosystem to participate in upcoming activities include “Leash Basic” and “Leash Basic (Staked)” roles.

However, to qualify for these two important roles, members must hold at least 1 LEASH token in their connected wallets.

DaVinci, a server admin, wrote: “This role is essential, and you will need it for upcoming activities. Please, note that to obtain the Leash basic role, it is required to have at least 1 Leash in your possession.”

Given the rising hack incidents in the crypto space, with the most recent occurring on the Poly Network, Shiba Inu community members expressed concerns over the integrity of CollabLand. They asked if connecting their wallets to the full-service community management website that curates membership based on tokens is safe.

In response, Lucie submitted that CollabLand is safe and resistant to hacks which is why numerous projects have employed their services on Discord and Telegram groups.

In particular, the marketing specialist noted that hundreds of LEASH holders, including herself, have connected their wallets to the website.

hundreds of wallets are connected my too

— 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) July 18, 2023



Notably, this development comes shortly after Bitrue, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, supported the Dogecoin Killer (LEASH) with the LEASH/USDT pair on its platform. However, XTCOM was one of the first top exchanges to list LEASH this year.

Disclaimer: This content is informational and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article may include the author’s personal opinions and do not reflect The Crypto Basic’s opinion. Readers are encouraged to do thorough research before making any investment decisions. The Crypto Basic is not responsible for any financial losses.

