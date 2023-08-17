Will 2023 See A BTC Bull Run? Can BIG & AVAX level up too? – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
10 Coding Languages Kids Can Quickly Learn
How to Buy Shiba Inu: A Detailed Guide?
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in August 2023
Leveraging Generative AI & Data Analytics: Tips and Tricks
The 10 Most Influential CTO’s To Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Influential CISOs to Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Promising AI Solution Providers of 2023
The 10 Most Influential Analytics Leader to Watch in 2023
Lately, the crypto realm is awash in a whirlwind of emotions as profit-taking covers the BTC ocean. It appears that individuals have been selling their BTC coins to seize remarkable gains. Conversely, Avalanche (AVAX) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) each have significant developments in their arsenal, each touting their importance. Keep reading for all the juicy details.
Avalanche (AVAX) is a vast and dynamic space that offers fast, scalable, and secure solutions for blockchain adventures. Powered by a unique consensus protocol called Avalanche consensus, it creates waves of high throughput and low transaction fees. AVAX also provides a nurturing habitat for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and other blockchain-based creations.
Recently, NFT-TiX, a trailblazer in event ticketing, set sail on an exciting voyage, partnering with Ava Labs as an early investor and tech companion. NFT-TiX decides to migrate exclusively from Ethereum to the Avalanche blockchain, charting a course toward a reliable, scalable, secure, and transparent ticketing platform.
Specifically, NFT-TiX creates a digital ticketing paradise where tickets truly belong to the attendees. Smooth transfers and sales dance upon a public ledger accessible to all, ensuring trust and eliminating manipulation. Event organizers command the helm, with unprecedented control over tickets and meaningful engagement with their audience. This journey tackles the challenges haunting the ticketing industry while unlocking commercial and experiential treasures beyond current technologies.
Big Eyes Coin, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency adorned with a cat theme, has surged, captivating attention far and wide. Like a tidal wave, BIG has amassed an astounding $27,462,080.25 (excluding bonuses). Its action-packed ten-month presale journey has attracted over 46,300 unique holders.
Preparing for its grand launch on June 15, 2023, BIG has charted its course to be listed on Poloniex and has formed alliances with Uniswap and OKX. Poloniex is a centralized exchange (CEX) platform while the latter thrives in the decentralized exchange (DEX) arena. These partnerships will infuse the project with abundant liquidity, allowing it to ride the same tides as other renowned meme coins, including Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Baby Doge.
Moreover, on August 29th, Big Eyes Coin will release its very own crypto casino. With over 4000 games, including exhilarating play-to-earn (P2E) experiences, token holders get to wager or play using $BIG tokens priced at $0.0006. This strategic maneuver aims to amplify utility, surge trading volume, and potentially secure a lofty exchange listing for BIG.
In May, the crypto ocean experienced some interesting events. Goldman Sachs, a BIG financial institution, reported that the adoption of BTC had a mixed outcome. They found out that the number of BTC addresses with more than 100,000 BTC dropped by 31%. The amount of BTC held on exchanges is also waning, down by 12%. To cap it all off, large congestion in the BTC ocean due to higher transaction fees was tracked.
All this means that some whales might have sold their BTC to make profits. This congestion led to a decrease in activity, with fewer people using BTC.
Despite these challenges, the BTC ocean experienced a positive trend. The average mean hash rate, which represents the computational power used to mine and process transactions, reached a new high in May. This shows that miners were actively contributing to the security and functioning of the BTC network.
With the current developments and exciting prospects on the cryptocurrency ocean floor, now is a great time to dive into the vast ocean of crypto investments. One cryptocurrency that has captured the attention of enthusiasts and investors alike is Big Eyes Coin (BIG). With its growing community, strong partnerships, and innovative projects in the pipeline, BIG has the potential to make significant waves! Will you join in on the fun or be a spoilsport and choose to become a mere reveler?
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Telegram: Telegram: Contact @BIGEYESOFFICIAL
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BigEyesCoin/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions, more information here.
Home Latest News Will 2023 See A BTC Bull Run? Can BIG & AVAX level...