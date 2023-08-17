Chef's Special: PancakeSwap v3 Set to Launch on BNB Chain April 3 – BSC NEWS









The new version of PancakeSwap premieres just after the Uniswap v3 anti-forking license expires April 1.

Ladies and gentlemen, circle April 3 on your calendars: PancakeSwap, the dominant Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol on BNB Chain, is going live with its v3 upgrade on that date.

🥞Ev3ryone's Favourite D3X

🐰PancakeSwap V3 Coming April 3

The date conforms to the earlier announcement from PancakeSwap, reported by BSC News, that v3 would launch during the first week of April.

In a video tweeted by PancakeSwap, the team said the upgraded version of the Decentralized Exchange (DEX) will have:

With the launch of v3, PancakeSwap is bringing out the heavy artillery in the Battle of the DEXes on BNB Chain, which entered a serious new phase with the expansion of Uniswap v3 to the network.

Since Uniswap entered the battlefield in mid-March, it has been growing its numbers but is not yet near the DEX leaders on BNB Chain.

For context, in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL), PancakeSwap maintains a dominant share of 45% on the chain, with $3.4 billion in TVL, compared to $10 million for Uniswap.

Other top DEXes for TVL include Biswap ($240 million), Thena ($100 million), BabyDogeSwap ($60 million) and Wombat Exchange ($55 million).

In terms of exchange volume, PancakeSwap again is in a class of its own, with $1.44 billion in volume over the past week, compared to $45 million for Uniswap.

Other leading DEXes are Wombat ($119 million), DODO ($89 million), Level Finance ($88 million), Biswap ($73 million) and Thena ($68 million).

Uniswap v3 carries a license against forking for two years after its launch. That license expires April 1.

In addition to the above cast of competitors, it will be interesting to see if new challengers emerge on BNB Chain that are based on the newly available Uniswap v3 code.

PancakeSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools (LPs), swapping, yield farming, Syrup Pools, an Automated Market Maker, Initial Farm Offerings (IFOs), an NFT profile system, and other tools.

In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on BNB Chain.

The Sei Network launched its Mainnet beta phase, bringing the eagerly awaited SEI token to the forefront.

Responding to high demand, the Sei Foundation has made the decision to expand the number of eligible wallets for their cross-bridge $SEI airdrop from 500K to 1.5M.

Due to fervent demand, Sei Foundation has increased the number of eligible wallets for the cross-bridge airdrop from 500K to 1.5M on @ethereum, @0xPolygonLabs, @arbitrum, @BNBCHAIN, @solana, @optimismFND and @osmosiszone.

This expansion encompasses a range of prominent blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, BNB CHAIN, Solana, OptimismFND, and Osmosis. With this bold step, Sei Foundation aims to reach a broader audience, rewarding more participants with the opportunity to partake in the airdrop and become part of the Sei ecosystem.

The announcement of the expanded airdrop coincides with the launch of the Sei Network Mainnet beta phase on Aug. 15 with its brand-new native token, $SEI. Cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Bybit, Huobi, and Kraken have already listed the token. CoinGecko data reports a trading volume of $1.14 billion on the token's debut day, with Upbit and Binance, both South Korean-based exchanges, spearheading the trading frenzy.

Sei Network stands out as a new addition to the blockchain landscape. With a commitment to unmatched speed, Sei network boasts 500 ms in transaction finality.

Sei's high throughput capabilities can reportedly outperform even the theoretical maximum of Ethereum Rollups. Leveraging parallel processing, instant block finality, and a unique blend of block propagation and processing mechanisms, the protocol aims to exemplify the power of innovation in blockchain operations.

Sei Labs has received $30 million in funding from top investors, including Jump Crypto, Multicoin, and MH Ventures to facilitate the development and growth of its network.

By distributing a portion of their tokens to early adopters and network testers, Sei Foundation aims to incentivize participation and cultivate a thriving community around the SEI token. You can learn more about the airdrop here and the airdrop eligibility here.

$SEI is currently trading at $0.1818, according to CoinMarketcap.

