Survive the Killer codes August 2023 – Pocket Tactics

August 17, 2023: We checked for new Survive The Killer codes.

We are here to shower you with Survive the Killer codes that provide weapons, experience points, and coins, allowing you to become the ultimate killer. Survive the Killer puts you in the shoes of those classic 80s villains, tracking down and hunting your prey. What do all these famous killers have? A signature weapon, of course! Jason Vorhees has his machete, Leatherface has his chainsaw, and Kruger has his knife-glove. So, what weapon will you use?

Here are the active Survive the Killer codes:

Expired codes:



If you need a little bit of help with redeeming your codes, just check out our step-by-step instructions below to grab your freebies.

Survive the Killer codes offer you in-game weapons and cash to create your killer, and deck them out with fancy-looking weapon skins.

