How To Download Valorant in 3 Simple Steps (2023) – Video Gamer

Posted in Guides
Valorant is one of the hottest tactical first-person shooters in the online competitive scene right now. Due to Riot Games’ dedication towards it, the FPS continuously receives new agents, new maps, quality-of-life, balanced changes, and competitive updates. With that said, there has never been a better time to download Valorant and experience its magnificence for yourself.
Follow this guide as we walk you through the entire process of installation of Valorant step-by-step.
Whether you capitulated under immense peer pressure or want to broaden the horizons of your competitive shooters, you have finally decided to download Valorant. Since it is a free-to-play game, nothing can restrain you from giving it a shot.
However, if you feel confused about the procedure, we have provided the complete downloading and installation process below:
The first thing that you wanna do is to create a Riot Games account. If you already have a Riot Games account that you use for one of their other games, like League of Legends, you can skip this step and simply go to Valorant’s download page, sign in and move on to the 2nd step.
Otherwise, follow the instructions below to register your Riot Games account:
Once you have signed in to your account, you are ready to actually download the game. To begin, you’ll need to download the Valorant installation client:
Finally, you are ready to download the complete game files and install them in your system. To ensure you don’t miss any crucial details as the installation is in progress, follow the steps described next:
An essential facet of the Valorant accounts that you need to understand is the regional aspect. When you sign up, your account is assigned a region based on your IP location. Your region decides the servers or data centers in which you can play your matches. Valorant servers are divided into the following regions:
There’s no provision by Riot Games to change your account’s region manually. If you want to play in a different region than yours, you would have to use a VPN before creating your Riot Games account to change your IP to the region of your choice.
Now you know how to download and install Valorant. You can boot the game immediately and start popping heads in your matches (as soon as you complete the tutorial segment). If you want to improve your skills at Valorant or any other competitive game, you can find more such tutorials in our Guides tab.
Can I download Valorant for free?
Yes, Valorant can be downloaded from the Epic Games Store and is free to download
How many GB is Valorant?
The total size of Valorant after unpacking and installation is 28.6 GB
