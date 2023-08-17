Millionaire MrBeast Seek Fans’ Input for an Upcoming Experimental Video – EssentiallySports









One of the most exciting factors about the YouTube king is his connection with the fans. MrBeast always seems to like meeting and talking with his fans, and we have witnessed that through his videos.

He also includes them in most of his videos and gives them the opportunity to win expensive rewards. Now once again Jimmy has turned toward his fans. This time it is not asking them to be participants, but to be the brains behind one of his future videos.

Jimmy Donaldson and his team venture into a variety of ideas for the videos they create for the MrBeast channel. And each step that they have taken in this regard has been fruitful. The channel is thriving because of this unique approach. Thus, following the success of these, Jimmy wants to revisit an idea that he already implemented in one of his videos.

We all remember the insane experimental video that Jimmy recently did, titled “Hydraulic Press Vs Lamborghini”. In the video, the Beast team did a wide variety of tasks like ramming a train onto a brick wall, creating gigantic elephant toothpaste, and even crushing a Lamborghini. This video was a massive success and at the time of writing it has garnered a whopping 122 million views. Jimmy wants to venture into this particular idea.

For this, he even posted an Instagram story asking his fans what he should feature in the new experimental video. He wants his fans to suggest him some cool experiments to try out. And knowing Jimmy, he might choose the most insane ones on the list.

Moreover, this whole idea is actually a very positive gesture from Donaldson. Not many content creators have the needed ammo in their inventories to pull out these insane stunts, and here is MrBeast asking his fans what mind-blowing challenge he needs to do next.

The Fan's Perspective

This is the second time this month the icon is asking for the assistance of his fans. The previous day, Jimmy was seen telling his fans to send their artwork to him. And that he would post them on the walls of his studio. He will also be doing a live session to feature all the artwork from the fans that he will be hanging on his walls. MrBeast sure knows how to win the love of his fans.

What do you want the next experiment of MrBeast to be? Do mention them as comments below.

