Verizon service issues in southwest Chatham County, Richmond Hill … – WTOC









CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) – The company says an area construction crew accidentally cut fiber optic cables leaving some customers without wireless service.

Several people have been coming to the Verizon store off Ogeechee Road all with the same problem.

Their phones say “SOS” meaning no service. It’s a problem customers say has been impacting everything from their social media scrolling to even their jobs.

For many cell service is essential.

But some Verizon customers in the Coastal Empire woke up disconnected Wednesday morning unable to use their phones for web browsing or work.

“It’s so frustrating because I’m young, I’m on my phone all the time,” Verizon Customer Samantha said.

“I’m a certified surgical technologist. I’m on call starting at 3:00, so if I get any calls, I’m not going to be able to know.”

Customers we spoke to outside this Verizon store say they first noticed the outage last night.

WTOC reached out to Verizon who told us: “Overnight a construction crew in the area accidentally cut fiber optic cables that serve cell sites in the Richmond Hill and Southwest Chatham area leading to a disruption of service for some customers. Our engineers are working to get the fiber fixed and service restored.”

In the meantime customers have been looking for any potential fixes.

“I tried taking out my SIM card, like a few other people have tried to do. I’ve tried making some phone calls. I’ve restarted my phone. Sometimes calls will pick up, but then they’ll drop. It’s not working, nothing is working to fix it,” Samantha said.

During disruptions Verizon says service to 911 will still go through as long as any carrier signal is available.

You could also enable Wi-Fi calling until the outage is fixed to make sure you can still make and receive calls.

As of Thursday morning, service has been restored.

