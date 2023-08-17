Walmart Deals for Days: Save $50 on the Xbox Series S console for Black Friday – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Kaylyn McKenna, Fox Van Allen
/ Essentials
Here’s your opportunity to put a brand new gaming console under the Christmas tree and save money while doing it: You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $249 at Walmart’s Deals for Days Black Friday sale. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can. (Hurry — it won’t last.)
Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $249
If you’re shopping Walmart’s early Black Friday sale this week, start here. Walmart’s early Black Friday deals event, Deals for Days, is on now. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety of must-have items, including Apple Watches, Samsung tablets, HP Chromebooks and more.
Add a new television to a guest room or a child’s room with this 40-inch Roku smart TV by Onn. It features 1080p resolution and the Roku operating system built in, so accessing your favorite streaming services is a snap.
40″ Onn Roku TV, $98
LG makes excellent televisions, but they can often be pricey. Not so at Walmart Deals for Days — you can get a 4.6-star-rated 55″ LG LCD 4K smart TV for $298, while supplies last.
This inexpensive TV from LG features 4K resolution, virtual surround sound, a “game optimizer” setting and active HDR for a stunning picture. This TV is a good choice for those who have a Google-based smarthome — it works with “Hey, Google.”
55″ LG 4K LCD smart TV, $298
Here’s a Black Friday streaming deal fans of “Stranger Things” won’t want to miss — Walmart is offering the Google Chromecast bundled with a “Stranger Things” Funko Pop! figure of Eleven for just $29. Google Chromecast supports streaming in 4K resolution and features a voice remote.
Google Chromecast “Stranger Things” bundle, $29 (a $62 value)
This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget’s multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.
Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.
“I absolutely love my iRobot,” wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. “This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it’s full and it also charges on its own at the base.”
The robot vac is $242 off during Walmart’s Black Friday sale.
iRobot Roomba i1+, $288 (regularly $530)
The Pioneer Woman’s Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond’s signature Fancy Flourish floral print.
It includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart Black Friday deal, you’ll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12″ x 8″ ceramic baker with a lid.
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $60
Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 for Black Friday.
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Choose from five colors.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)
The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)
Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)
This digital air fryer has 19 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option. It’s large enough to prepare a full 12-inch pizza or toast up to six slices of bread at a time. The best part is that it’s currently only $50.
Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors, $50 (reduced from $99)
Each 4-quart basket has its own temperature settings (up to 400ºF); its crisper plates are dishwasher-safe. You can also use the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 to roast, reheat and dehydrate.
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 dual zone air fryer, $99
The 65-inch LG OLED TV from the C1 series is discounted a whopping $650 during Walmart’s Black Friday sale.
Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don’t have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently adjust luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each pixel functions independently, the TV offers elite image quality — and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. This particular LG set measures just 1.8 inches thick. It features 4K upscaling, plus built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.
65″ LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,650 (reduced from $2,300)
Whether you’re streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 14-inch HP Touch Chromebook is an excellent choice. This lightweight 2-1 device features a 14-inch HD touchscreen display. The touchscreen can be used on its own as a tablet, but the device also operates as a Chromebook with a keyboard. It features duel speakers for audio and is compatible with Google voice assistant.
14″ HP Touch Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage), $179 (reduced from $299)
The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.
Now on sale at Walmart for $139, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $139 (reduced from $199)
This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja’s total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.
The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.
Ninja Supra kitchen system, $99 (regularly $149)
This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.
This slim robot vacuum’s powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 (regularly $300)
Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that’s ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.
Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $199 (reduced from $299)
The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we’ve seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.
Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $69 (reduced from $149)
This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.
HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)
This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.
Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80
Spend more time outdoors this fall and winter with a propane patio heater. This 48,000 BTU model by Mainstays features an anti-tilt safety device.
You’ll be hard pressed to find a better patio heater deal this Black Friday. Rated 4.3 stars.
Mainstays patio heater, $97 (reduced from $129)
Walmart has the scents of the season on sale. You can pick up a Yankee Candle in balsam and cedar, Christmas cookie, cranberry chutney and more scents for $10 each during Walmart Deals for Days. Each 22-ounce candle burns for 110-150 hours.
Yankee Candles make great gifts for unexpected company.
Yankee Candle holiday scents, $10 (reduced from $19)
