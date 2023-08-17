Community awaits Elon Musk to push Dogecoin again as Twitter … – Crypto News Flash









All eyes in the Dogecoin community are now on Elon Musk. Lovers of Dogecoin are quite expectant that Dogecoin will be rewarded in due time, as Twitter rolls out a new feature.

Part of the revenue that is generated from Twitter advertisements will soon be made available to creditors according to Elon Musk’s tweet.

“Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads.” Elon Musk wrote in a tweet that has sent Twitter users over the moon. No further information has been shared so far, but creators are looking forward to Elon Musk and the Twitter team disclosing what the exact amount will be.

It’s important to keep in mind that accessibility is limited and exclusive to a select few. “To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified,” Slon Musk said in another tweet.

Elon Musk has also clarified what Twitter users should expect from Twitter blue. Raising concerns about the dangers that could arise from the new development, one Twitter user asked Elon Musk about what happens to accounts that were verified before, then later signed up for Twitter blue, and later unsubscribed.

Elon Musk who seems to think that Twitter blue cannot be trusted responded to the comment. He’s quoted saying that “Twitter’s legacy Blue Verified is unfortunately deeply corrupted, so will sunset in a few months”

There’s been a collective expression of positivity from a lot of users since Musk made the tweet. The tweet from Musk has elicited several responses from big names.

The likes of Mr. Beast and other big personalities are responding positively. Lex Friedman, a well-known crypto podcast host is hopeful too. He anticipates that more important content and less drama will follow as a result.

Creators are looking forward to the possible advantage that the new model will bring to all Twitter users. For the crypto ecosystem, this is another signal that crypto is on its way to Twitter. Once payment begins to go out to Twitter creators, fiat and other cryptocurrencies, as Elon Musk had mentioned in the past, will be added to Twitter.

With Elon Musk being a known Dogecoin lover, the Dogecoin community is understandably eager to know when Doge finally becomes a payment option on Twitter.



Olivia Brooke has been writing about cryptocurrencies since 2018. She’s currently fascinated by NFTs, and she remains committed to learning and writing about the broader cryptocurrency industry.

