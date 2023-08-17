Disney Plus March 2023: All TV Shows and Movies – Twisted Voxel









Disney Plus has an exciting lineup of new content set to premiere in March 2023, promising to keep subscribers entertained with a variety of shows and movies.

Among the highly anticipated releases is the third season of “The Mandalorian,” the popular Star Wars spin-off series that has captivated audiences since its debut. With no episode details released yet, fans can only speculate about what new adventures await their favorite characters. Additionally, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” returns for its second season with episode 211, titled “Metamorphosis,” and a thrilling season finale featuring episodes 215 and 216, titled “The Summit” and “Plan 99.” The series follows the unique group of clone troopers who take on daring missions in a post-Clone Wars galaxy and promises to continue delivering excitement and suspense.

Aside from the Star Wars universe, Disney+ also offers a range of original content and popular TV shows. For example, “Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts” returns for its second season, with the beloved journalist and host spotlighting female trailblazers in the entertainment industry. Another notable show is “Eureka!”, a science fiction series that originally aired on Syfy from 2006 to 2012, now available to stream on Disney+. “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes” also makes its debut, following the adventures of a young African superhero and her animal sidekick.





