Netflix Added 29 New Movies and Series This Week: May 21st, 2023 – What's on Netflix

16 new movies and 13 new series were added while The Mother and Queen Charlotte topped the charts.
Picture: Sony Pictures Classic
If you're looking for what's new on Netflix this weekend or missed any of the new releases for the past seven days, here's your roundup of all the new titles plus what's been trending in the Netflix top 10s in the US.
Want to see what’s coming just around the corner? We’ve got you covered with at least 18 new releases planned for next week, or take a look at what’s set to hit in June 2023.
As always, you can find an expanded version of what’s new on Netflix via our new on Netflix hub.
Rating: PG-13
Language: English
Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller
Director: Nicholas D. Johnson, Will Merrick
Cast: Tim Griffin, Ava Zaria Lee, Nia Long
Writer: Will Merrick, Nicholas D. Johnson, Sev Ohanian
Runtime: 111 min / 1h 51m
One of the two Sony movies to come to Netflix US this weekend via the Sony first window deal is Missing from ScreenGems.
Helmed by Storm Reid, the thriller sees a young girl track down her mother through technology after she goes missing but also stumbles into her secrets.
Rated Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, the critic’s consensus was that the movie “can strain credulity in its efforts to keep the audience guessing, but a fast pace and relatable fears keep this twisty techno-thriller from completely losing its way. ”
This movie is unavailable on Netflix’s advertising tier.
Rating: PG-13
Language: English
Genre: Drama
Director: Florian Zeller
Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Felix Goddard, Max Goddard
Writer: Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton
Runtime: 123 min / 2h 3m
The second big Sony movie hitting Netflix this weekend is Sony Pictures Classics (whose output hasn’t always dropped onto Netflix, strangely). The movie features an all-star cast about a father who faces new obstacles when his troubled teenage son moves in with them.
Like Missing, this movie is also unavailable on Netflix’s advertising tier.
Rating: TV-Y7
Language: Korean
Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family
Cast: Lee Ji-hyun, Mike Yantzi, Bommie Han
Runtime: 13 mins
Lots of YouTube channels have made the jump over to Netflix and that’s the case for this South Korean kids series produced by SEK Studio and SAMG Entertainment.
Here’s what you can expect from the series which now has over 70 episodes available on Netflix:
“Set free on Earth, fairies with magical powers begin influencing people’s emotions. Now, it’s up to a princess from a faraway kingdom to stop them!”
Picture: Netflix
Picture: Netflix
