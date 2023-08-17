Netflix Added 29 New Movies and Series This Week: May 21st, 2023 – What's on Netflix











16 new movies and 13 new series were added while The Mother and Queen Charlotte topped the charts.

Happy Sunday! If you’re looking for what’s new on Netflix this weekend or missed any of the new releases for the past seven days, here’s your roundup of all the new titles plus what’s been trending in the Netflix top 10s in the US.

Want to see what's coming just around the corner? We've got you covered with at least 18 new releases planned for next week, or take a look at what's set to hit in June 2023.

As always, you can find an expanded version of what's new on Netflix via our new on Netflix hub.

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Nicholas D. Johnson, Will Merrick

Cast: Tim Griffin, Ava Zaria Lee, Nia Long

Writer: Will Merrick, Nicholas D. Johnson, Sev Ohanian

Runtime: 111 min / 1h 51m

One of the two Sony movies to come to Netflix US this weekend via the Sony first window deal is Missing from ScreenGems.

Helmed by Storm Reid, the thriller sees a young girl track down her mother through technology after she goes missing but also stumbles into her secrets.

Rated Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, the critic’s consensus was that the movie “can strain credulity in its efforts to keep the audience guessing, but a fast pace and relatable fears keep this twisty techno-thriller from completely losing its way. ”

This movie is unavailable on Netflix’s advertising tier.



Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama

Director: Florian Zeller

Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Felix Goddard, Max Goddard

Writer: Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton

Runtime: 123 min / 2h 3m

The second big Sony movie hitting Netflix this weekend is Sony Pictures Classics (whose output hasn’t always dropped onto Netflix, strangely). The movie features an all-star cast about a father who faces new obstacles when his troubled teenage son moves in with them.

Like Missing, this movie is also unavailable on Netflix’s advertising tier.



Rating: TV-Y7

Language: Korean

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family

Cast: Lee Ji-hyun, Mike Yantzi, Bommie Han

Runtime: 13 mins

Lots of YouTube channels have made the jump over to Netflix and that’s the case for this South Korean kids series produced by SEK Studio and SAMG Entertainment.

Here’s what you can expect from the series which now has over 70 episodes available on Netflix:

“Set free on Earth, fairies with magical powers begin influencing people’s emotions. Now, it’s up to a princess from a faraway kingdom to stop them!”



Picture: Netflix

Picture: Netflix

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.

