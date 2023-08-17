South Korea cranks up pressure to extradite Do Kwon, founder of failed Terra-Luna stablecoin – Yahoo Finance









South Korean prosecutors will expand cooperation with overseas legal agencies and counterparts to facilitate the arrest and extradition of Kwon Do-hyung, a South Korean national known as Do Kwon. He faces fraud charges in South Korea related to the now collapsed Terra-Luna stablecoin, a project developed by his Singapore-based Terraform Labs.

See related article: FBI investigating the collapse of Do Kwon’s Terra-Luna, WSJ reports

Developing cooperation with overseas agencies will help efforts to return Kwon and five other Terraform employees to Korea, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office told Forkast via text message Thursday morning. All the individuals were listed in an arrest warrant issued last September.

The five include Greek national Nicholas Platias, the former head of research at Terraform Labs, and the former chief executive officer of Chai Corporation, who has only been identified by his last name, Han. Chai is a South Korea-based payments processor founded by Terra co-founder Daniel Shin, or Shin Hyun-seung.

The spokesperson for the prosecutors’ office declined to give further details on the status of the legal cooperation with overseas counterparts.

Last month, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Terraform and Kwon for allegedly defrauding investors by hosting a “multi-billion dollar crypto asset securities fraud”.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Southern District of New York prosecutors have been questioning former Terraform employees on a similar basis as the SEC lawsuit, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week. It was reported last week that the Singapore police have launched an investigation into Terraform Labs.

Last month, South Korean prosecutors flew to Serbia, Kwon’s last known location, to ask the local authorities for their assistance in extraditing the Terraform chief. The Seoul prosecutors’ office told Forkast that Serbian authorities agreed to cooperate.

Terraform Labs has previously said the Luna cryptocurrency was not a financial security and that South Korea’s investigation of Kwon and the company was politically motivated. Kwon said in a podcast appearance last year that he acknowledges his responsibility in the failure of the Terra project but said there was no fraud involved.

The Seoul prosecutors’ office said it is considering to again request an arrest warrant for Terraform co-founder Shin on accusations that include fraudulently misrepresenting the Luna cryptocurrency and profiting by as much as US$100 million from selling the token before it collapsed.

Shin has denied making such amounts of money from Luna, saying he sold most of his Luna holdings prior to the price surge and still held a significant amount during the May collapse of the cryptocurrency. He also denied accusations that he promoted the Terra stablecoin as a payment method.

In December, a South Korean court rejected the request from prosecutors to issue an arrest warrant for Shin.

Shin did not respond to Forkast’s request for comment via direct message on Twitter sent Thursday morning. Kwon did not responded to Forkast’s enquiry made the same day via the KakaoTalk messaging app.

See related article: South Korea prosecutors say Serbia ready to help fraud investigation into Terra’s Do Kwon

The Dow Jones fell despite Walmart earnings and Cisco earnings beating views. Cathie Wood snapped up a beaten down stock. CVS stock cratered.

Warren Buffett is best known for his largest bet: A massive stake in Apple. But his second-largest sector holding, financials, is starting to pay off.

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, revealed that one of the toughest choices he’s had to make in his life was when he had “$30 million dollars left.” Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, revealed that choosing which company to invest his last $30 million in was tough. In a conversation with screenwriter, producer and director Jonathan Nolan during a SXSW interview titled “Elon Musk Answers Your Questions!”, Musk shared his insights on topics ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) to Mars

(Bloomberg) — All around the world, bond traders are finally coming to the realization that the rock-bottom yields of recent history might be gone for good. Most Read from BloombergChina Evergrande Group Files Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York‘Poor Man’s Cocaine’ Costing $3 a Pill Threatens to ProliferateGoldman Plans Hiring Spree to Fix Lapses After Increased Fed ScrutinyNiger Soldiers Killed in Attacks by Armed Group, Ecowas SaysGlobal Yields Reach 15-Year Highs as Rate-Hike Worries BuildThe

The Bitcoin price tumbled Thursday night on news that SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, has sold all its holdings in the cryptocurrency.

(Bloomberg) — China Evergrande Group, the real estate giant whose default two years ago accelerated a broader property debt crisis in the country, sought Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in New York on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergChina Evergrande Group Files Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York‘Poor Man’s Cocaine’ Costing $3 a Pill Threatens to ProliferateGoldman Plans Hiring Spree to Fix Lapses After Increased Fed ScrutinyNiger Soldiers Killed in Attacks by Armed Group, Ecowas SaysGlobal Yie

He's taking into account the type of stocks and the way in which he's allocating to them to accelerate his gains.

Americans will burn through all their pandemic savings by the end of September, according to estimates by the Federal Reserve.

Michael Burry has repeatedly sounded the alarm on stocks, and said the passive-investing boom could lead to a worse disaster than the dot-com crash.

The 10-year Treasury yield is firmly above 4% in August after trending well below that threshold all summer, putting pressure on stock prices.

Americans built bookcases and shrines to the baseball cards, vinyl records and sneakers they collected through sometimes painstaking efforts. Collectors say they don’t have a choice. “This is literally like selling away my life,” said Mitch Beck, 61 years old, who put his trove of New York Rangers memorabilia up for sale to tackle his growing six-figure debt.

AI has become the new ‘shiny object,’ attracting investors’ attention. The rush began this past November when OpenAI’s ChatGPT made its debut, demonstrating in the clearest possible way how AI can change the ways computers use the data they collect and the ways we interact with them. The sudden interest in AI has had a spiraling effect. Investors are seeking companies with greater exposure to AI, while tech firms are eager to publicize their own AI links and offerings. Keeping a close watch on t

Per the terms of the deal, Crestwood (CEQP) unitholders will receive 2.07 Energy Transfer (ET) common units for each of its common units.

There's a "slow motion long-term rate shock" unfolding, and investors need to adjust to some harsh realities about Fed policy, DataTrek said.

Shares of electric-vehicle company VinFast fell roughly 20% Thursday, retreating for [a second consecutive session](https://www.wsj.com/business/autos/ev-startup-vinfast-opens-lower-following-big-debut-72629e2d).

Jim Farley took an F-150 Lightning to a charging station and wasn't impressed with what happened next.

The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

It comes after the fund suffered one of its worst years in history in 2022.

Although the revenue and EPS for Keysight (KEYS) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended July 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) is one of the largest producers of gold in the world. But CEO Mark Bristow recently emphasized the importance of another metal to keep an eye on. During an interview with CNBC, Bristow said, "My view is that copper is the most strategic metal out of all the metals." He pointed out that batteries are a major driver for copper demand, but there's more to the story. "Batteries is not a long-term solution for the future of a better planet for all," Bristow said. "What'

source







