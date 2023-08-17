‘Wheel of Time’ Season 2 Trailer Released by Amazon Prime Video – Hollywood Reporter









A first look at the fantasy drama’s sophomore season.

By James Hibberd

Writer-at-Large

Amazon released a trailer for its other big fantasy series: Wheel of Time.

Below is a first look at the drama’s sophomore season.

Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series, the series follows “a humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski, Gran Turismo), who learns he is The Dragon Reborn — a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world… or break it.

In season two, “threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light … or the Dark.”

Wheel of Time also stars Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford (Obey) as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn (Rogue Heroes) as Mat Cauthon and Ceara Coveney (Young Wallander) as Elayne Trakand.

Amazon plans to continue dropping new assets each Wednesday up until the show’s return.

Wheel of Time season two debuts Sept. 1 on Prime Video.

