ZORA NFT Platform Launches Trending: See What's Hot Now – NFTevening.com

The popular digital NFT marketplace ZORA continues its Web3 innovation with a new feature: Trending. Accordingly, users can see the most minted NFT drops filtered by hours, days, and weeks. This new system helps creators reach out to a broader audience while facilitating collectors’ access to trending collections.

Only two weeks after launching its new Tumblr-like feed, ZORA returns with a brand new option for its users. The feature called ‘Trending’ is basically a web page showing the top 25 most minted NFT drops from multiple Web3 platforms. In addition, the new feature reveals how many NFTs were minted throughout the day, the mint price, and a preview of the digital collectibles included.

In other words, ZORA’s Trending page brings together top Ethereum drops from multiple platforms, including essential information about each drop. Users can check out the most popular collections within minutes and mint while a drop is still trending.

ZORA is an Ethereum-centered NFT marketplace for Web3 creators and collectors. Although it was founded in 2020, the platform gained popularity this month thanks to its recent upgrades.

For example, ZORA benefited from a refreshed feed earlier this month. The feed, built using a personalized algorithm, selects the top NFTs from multiple platforms and displays them accordingly. In fact, its design resembles Tumblr a lot in terms of clarity and navigation.

To conclude, this innovative feed and the new Trending feature enhance investors’ Web3 experiences. Nevertheless, this new system also benefits content creators with plenty of free exposure for their creations.



Adele Ioana is a writer with a deep interest in digital visual arts. Between covering two news stories, she enjoys drawing portraits and studying photo manipulation.

