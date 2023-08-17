Nasdaq halts launch of cryptocurrency custody service – Cointelegraph









Nasdaq said it remains committed to digital asset business development and will be monitoring market events in the near future.

Global securities marketplace Nasdaq is halting the launch of its own cryptocurrency custody that it previously planned to roll out by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

It suspended the launch because of regulatory risks in the United States, CEO Adena Friedman announced during the firm’s Q2 results call.

“This quarter, considering the shifting business and regulatory environment in the United States, we have made the decision to halt our launch of the U.S. digital assets custodian business and our related efforts to pursue relevant license,” Friedman stated.

The Nasdaq CEO emphasized that the company remains committed to digital asset business development, stating:

Friedman also added that Nasdaq will closely monitor the market for potential regulatory events in the coming months.

Nasdaq initially announced its crypto custody project in September 2022. The firm had planned to launch an official division allowing customers to safely store Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

As of March 2023, the company had been moving forward with the plan, targeting a launch by the end of July.

The news comes as major cryptocurrency firms are also working to list spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) on the Nasdaq exchange. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission is currently considering two spot Bitcoin ETF proposals under Nasdaq Rule 5711.

This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.

