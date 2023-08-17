How to Mint an NFT on Cardano (ADA) – MUO – MakeUseOf









Ethereum isn’t the only NFT blockchain.

Creating an NFT collection is no longer a preserve of blockchain techies. Today, courtesy of many easy-to-use platforms, anyone can create an NFT collection, list it on marketplaces, and make money from sales and royalties.

Cardano NFTs are the perfect NFTs for beginner creators. It uses a cheaper, faster, and more efficient blockchain than Ethereum, the most popular NFT minting blockchain. So, without delay, let's mint a Cardano NFT.

To mint a Cardano NFT, you need a Cardano wallet funded with some ADA. You can use any of the top Cardano wallets in the market, but in this case, we'll use Typhon, a lightweight wallet, for illustration purposes.

Below is our Typhon Wallet funded with 5 ADA.

At this point, you are ready to mint Cardano NFTs, and you can use any of the NFT minting platforms we'll go through.

NMKR Studio, previously NFT-Maker, is a popular Cardano NFT minting platform. It offers a great interface for minting NFTs.

Having successfully minted your NFT, you can send it to your Cardano wallet or list it on Cardano marketplaces.

NMKR, while providing a great platform for Cardano NFT minting, is not the sole website you can use. Other platforms offer the same services amid the increased popularity of Cardano NFTs. This diversity in platforms allows creators and collectors options to pick from.

Each of these platforms offers unique features and benefits. Use the one you prefer. Other notable mentions include Buffy Bot and Tango Crypto.

The low transaction fees and environmental friendliness, stemming from Cardano's energy-efficient proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, bring about many NFT minting benefits compared to Ethereum's more expensive and energy-consuming proof-of-work model.

As a creator or artist, you can easily and quickly move from zero to having a whole NFT collection listed on top marketplaces without digging deep into your pockets. So why not give it a try?

Elvis is a technical content writer specializing in cryptocurrency. He’s also an avid investor in several cryptocurrencies and a part-time NFT collector.

