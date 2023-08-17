Tron price prediction 2022 – 2030 | HeraldScotland – HeraldScotland









Tron is a top cryptocurrency that is used for everyday payments. Tron (TRX) is also used within the Tron Dapps platform to pay fees.

Tron has been quite a successful cryptocurrency. It launched in July 2017, and at the time, was trading at $0.0014. Since then, it has been on a rollercoaster ride like all other cryptocurrencies. However, it still has an ROI of 2888.31% since it launched.

While Tron had a brief rally after launch, it was bearish for most of 2018, then started consolidating in 2019. It is only in 2020 that Tron picked up momentum.

Tron started 2020 at a low of $0.0124, and by the end of the year, it was trading at $0.035. The momentum accelerated throughout Q1 of 2021, and in April 2021, Tron peaked out at $0.183. Since the peak of April 2021, Tron has been on a downward trajectory and is yet to retest its all-time high.

So, will Tron (TRX) go up in 2022? Is it possible for Tron to retest $0.183 again this year? In this article, we are making a Tron price prediction while also taking a closer look at its use cases that could play a role in its price action.

Tron Price Prediction 2022-2025

Tron has been on a downtrend for the better part of 2022 and is currently trading between a high of $0.092 and a low of $0.0467. June has been one of the most bearish months for Tron as it has dropped by 50%.

Despite this drop and the bearish trend in the broader cryptocurrency market, there is still a chance that Tron (TRX) can do well in 2022.

Tron Price Prediction End of 2022: At the moment, Tron is being affected by fears that the network’s stable coin, USDD, is losing its peg. However, if the stable coin can regain its dollar peg, and not go the Terra UST way, then Tron could do well for the remainder of 2022. There is a chance that TRX could retest $0.10 or more in the course of 2022.

Tron Price Prediction 2023: If the broader market stabilizes, and Tron adoption as a launch platform grows, TRX token price is likely to go up as well. Additionally, if Tron gets widespread adoption, especially in Web 3.0, and investors regain trust in the USDD token, then Tron at $0.15 in 2023 is a possibility.

Tron Price Prediction 2025: The broader market could be strongly bullish in 2025, after the Bitcoin halving in 2024. Tron with its high throughput could also see massive adoption for various Dapps. Tron could easily make new highs above $0.50.

Tron Platform Blockchain

Tron at its core is a competitor to Ethereum. It offers developers advantages that they can’t get on the Ethereum blockchain such as scalability, and low transaction costs.

Tron easily beats Ethereum and Bitcoin in network throughput and can handle up to 1000 transactions per second. This makes it a perfect launchpad for Dapps targeting millions or even billions of users at a go.

Tron scaling capabilities are also bolstered by the fact that the Tron blockchain transaction costs are negligible. This has seen adoption grow, and could also play a role in Tron (TRX) value growth going into the future.

Tron is also one of the better-known blockchains out there, a factor that plays well into its potential for adoption going into the future. Tron already has more than 98 million active addresses and the numbers are growing. Tron is also a pretty diverse ecosystem and includes BitTorrent, and the USDD stable coin that has been growing steadily in adoption.

Tron Price History

TRX is the native token of the Tron ecosystem. It is also used as the governance token for the Tron platform that is used for the launch of all kinds of Dapps. These include Dapps targeted at high-growth markets such as P2E gaming, and Web 3.0.

Investors also have the option to stake Tron and earn rewards, while also securing the network. Since Tron uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake algorithm, it means that investors can delegate their staking role to another party, but still get to earn a passive income off their Tron investments.

Tron entered the market towards the end of the 2017 crypto rally. Interestingly, Tron defied the bearish trend in the broader market in January 2018, and went on to make highs of $0.349 up from $0.003 in November 2017.

However, as the 2018 bear market weighed on the market, Tron lost most of the gains it had made between November 2017 and January 2018. In January 2018 alone, Tron’s correction saw the price drop from $0.349 to $0.057.

Tron continued its bear trend until September 2019, when the price leveled around $0.0150. Price consolidated around this price level continued until April 2020, when Tron picked up upside price momentum again. This followed the Bitcoin halving of 2020 which had an uplifting effect on the entire cryptocurrency market.

Tron’s price was in the green for most of 2020 and entered a full-blown bull market in early 2021. Tron (TRX) bullish price action in 2021 peaked in April 2021 at a high of $0.184.

However, following the broader cryptocurrency bear market of May 2021, Tron turned bearish and hit a low of $0.044 in June 2022. A return of buying momentum across the market saw Tron regain upside momentum in August 2021, and peak out at $0.131 in November. Since late November 2021, the entire cryptocurrency market has been strongly bearish and has weighed down on Tron’s price.

As of June 2022, the entire cryptocurrency market is heavily bearish and is weighing down on Tron. Fears in the market that Tron’s stable coin, USDD, may lose its peg have also accelerated Tron’s downward momentum.

Therefore, at this point, it may be hard to tell whether the market has found a bottom or the downside could continue in the foreseeable future.

Tron Price Chart – Source: CoinMarketCap

Tron currently ranks 13th on CoinMarketCap, with a market capitalization of $5,633,353,328.52. In the last 24 hours, Tron’s trading volumes have dropped by 56.33% and currently stand at $1,117,563,952.66. Tron’s circulating supply stands at $92,524,581,684 TRX, which also happens to be Tron’s total circulating supply at the moment.

Tron Price Prediction 2022

Tron has been in a bear market since December 2021. As such, it is pretty normal for some investors to wonder whether TRX will rebound in 2022. At the same time, long-term investors could be looking to buy the dips and believe and hoping to get the best average price as Tron continues to trend lower.

Tron Price Chart: Source: TradingView

Whichever type of investor you are, knowing how Tron could trade in the remaining part of 2022 can help you make informed investment decisions.

Tron started in 2022 bearish, and this had a lot to do with Bitcoin’s correction. Bitcoin tends to significantly influence the entire crypto market, and whatever direction it goes, the entire market tends to follow.

While this was the main reason for Tron’s bear run in Q1 of 2022, a couple of other factors have weighed in on Tron’s price action in 2022. The biggest one was the collapse of Terra LUNA and Terra’s stable coin, UST. This event of May 2022 rattled the entire market, and altcoins like Tron (TRX) bore the brunt of it.

In June 2022, Tron is being weighed down by an issue that is directly related to a component of its ecosystem. Tron’s USDD recently lost its peg and despite lots of effort by TronDAO, USDD is yet to regain its peg. With fears around UST still fresh in people’s minds, this is an issue that has added to the negative price action around Tron (TRX).

There is also news that Celsius, a $12 billion cryptocurrency project has moved to limit withdrawals citing hostile market conditions. This has further added a dark cloud over Tron and the entire cryptocurrency market as of June 2022.

However, despite the seemingly gloomy environment for cryptocurrencies, there is reason to believe that Tron could do well for the remainder of 2022.

For starters, TronDAO is doing a lot to regain the USDD peg. In their latest tweet, the Tron DAO Reserve stated that they would transfer an additional $100 million worth of USDC to exchanges, and use it to buy Tron.

If the measures that the TronDAO is taking work to get the USDD peg back, and retain it, the market will be confident that Tron can withstand a Terra LUNA and UST type event. Such a confidence boost could see more investors’ dollar-cost-average into Tron for the remaining part of 2022.

This could see Tron price prediction end 2022 at around $0.10. It’s an easy target for the year, especially if the entire cryptocurrency market finds a bottom, and Bitcoin starts looking up again.

Tron price prediction 2023

If previous cryptocurrency bull and bear cycles are anything to go by, then 2023 could be a year of consolidation in the cryptocurrency market. As such, Tron could see the price stabilize around $0.10, and trade around there for months.

That said, Tron is known to always make big news at random times, such as the purchase of BitTorrent. As such, if there is big news about Tron in 2023, then there could be a spike that could see TRX price prediction rally to $0.15, before continuing with the overall consolidation trend for the rest of the year.

Tron price prediction 2024

This could be the year the broader market turns bullish again due to the Bitcoin halving. If history is anything to go by, the entire market could start gaining upside momentum in April 2024 and keep going up for the rest of the year. For this reason, Tron can go up all through 2024, and possibly end the year at $0.30. There could also be a potential spike to $0.50 if the entire cryptocurrency market ends the year strongly bullish.

Tron price prediction 2025

As with all other bull markets, crypto bull markets tend to go parabolic a year after a bull run. If it plays out the same way, Tron, one of the better-known cryptocurrencies in the market, could easily test $0.70 by the end of 2025.

Besides the boost from Bitcoin’s price action, Tron has a lot going for it that could also see it test $0.70 or higher. For instance, Tron is one of the most scalable platform blockchains in the market today.

With Dapps coming up at an accelerated rate, scalability is proving to be a major bottleneck to their mass adoption. For this reason, blockchains like Tron that can scale have the potential to do well in a blowoff bull market of 2025.

Tron price prediction 2026

If the cryptocurrency bull and bear cycles remain as they have been in the past, then the odds are that there could be a correction in 2026. This would be driven by profit-taking after a massive price rally in 2024 and 2025.

However, unlike in earlier years when cryptocurrencies were more of a niche market, they are increasingly going mainstream. By 2025, the odds are that crypto volumes will mainly come from institutional sources. In such a setup, the volatility that characterized the market in the past will likely go down significantly.

As such, even if there is a correction, the odds are that Tron (TRX) and other top cryptocurrencies won’t experience a correction like that of previous years. For this reason, if Tron (TRX) hits $0.70 in 2025, the odds are high that it could correct to $0.50 in 2026.

Tron price prediction 2027

After a correction in 2026, Tron and the rest of the market could experience a consolidation in 2027. This could see Tron trade at around $0.50 for most of 2027. At the same time, due to growth in Tron’s ecosystem, such as adoption and new product launches, Tron could see a spike towards the end of 2027 and test $0.60 in 2027.

Tron price prediction 2028

This is the year for the next Bitcoin halving and could mark the beginning of the next cryptocurrency bull run. At this point, Tron (TRX) and other aspects of the Tron ecosystem could be widely adopted. Tron could end the year at $0.70 or even a high of $0.80.

Tron price prediction 2029

As with other crypto bull markets, this could be the year when the bull market after the 2028 Bitcoin halving peaks out. Due to massive adoption, and global recognition, Tron could easily test prices above $1 in 2029.

Tron price prediction 2030

At this point, cryptocurrency adoption will likely have hit its peak. Cryptocurrency-related applications are the norm at this point. For a cryptocurrency like Tron that allows for the launch of highly scalable applications. This could see Tron price prediction in 2030 to trade at $1. Tron could also keep going higher for many years to come, with volatility dropping significantly compared to previous years.

What Is Tron used for?

Tron was launched as one of the Ethereum competitors offering a mix of scalability and low fees. Tron has, over the years, grown to become one of the most sought-after blockchains for launching Dapps that range from exchanges to gaming apps.

All this is governed by Tron (TRX), which acts as a payment method within the network. Tron is also used as a governance token in the Tron network, and investors can stake their Tron through delegates and earn a passive income off it.

What Influences the Price Of Tron (TRX)?

Below are some key factors that play a role in the price of Tron (TRX) going forward.

Gambling Decentralized Applications

The Tron blockchain can comfortably handle thousands of users at a go.This makes Tron perfect for gambling applications. Users are provided with an excellent user experience where they have access to and benefit from online gambling just as if they were at a regular casino. The principles behind fairness and transparency allow all stakeholders in gambling to have an equal chance at gambling.

One of the most successful gambling applications that run on the Tron blockchain is WINK. WINk offers many types of bets, such as dice games and Duel fights among others. All these are based on decentralized rules, giving players full control over their own money when gambling.

As more of these decentralized gambling platforms launch on Tron, they will have an impact on the price of TRX.

Tron is a launchpad for decentralized exchanges

Tron is gaining traction as a launch platform for decentralized exchanges. Tron smart contracts give anyone looking to launch a decentralized exchange a mix of safety and transparency, which are key to running a DEX.

Adoption is already growing and Poloniex was one of the first to launch a DEX on Tron. The exchange is quite competitive because besides speed, and security, transactions are quite cheap because they are settled in TRX tokens. This is just one of the many DEXs that are launching on Tron, and are likely to give value to the Tron (TRX) token as more users adopt them for trading.

Decentralized gaming

Blockchain gaming is gaining traction, and is likely to have a major impact on the value of Tron (TRX) for many years to come. For instance, Tron Legend was a game that opened the way for Tron adoption in the launch of MMORPGs. With decentralized play-to-earn gaming on the rise, the odds are that a lot more of these games will launch on the Tron blockchain. This will likely influence Tron’s (TRX) price dynamics going into the future.

NFT marketplaces

NFTs are gaining traction in the market, which is unlikely to stop anytime soon. That’s because they can be used to monetize pretty much anything in the digital world. With the world increasingly digitized, the odds are that any platform blockchains that can be used to mint and trade NFTs will gain market traction.

Tron is one of the platform blockchains that are gaining traction as a launchpad for NFTs. Thanks to the low cost of minting NFTs on the Tron blockchain, the odds are that it will emerge as a top launchpad for NFT marketplaces going into the future. This is a factor that could see the value of Tron (TRX) go up significantly going into the future.

Is Tron (TRX) The Best Cryptocurrency To Buy Now?

Based on its use cases, Tron could turn bullish in the foreseeable future. That said, there is a difference between buying the dip and catching a falling knife. Currently, inflation is rising, and Central Banks are getting more aggressive with interest rates. As such, there is a chance that cryptocurrency prices could stay depressed for a while. It is best to wait for the price to start consolidating before you buy Tron or any other cryptocurrency.

Another platform blockchain that could do equally as well as Tron (TRX) is Ethereum. Ethereum (ETH) is one of the older cryptocurrencies. and one of the best performing cryptocurrencies ever. Since its last all-time low of $0.42 on October 21, 2015, Ethereum is up by 256,231.43%.

However, like the rest of the market, Ethereum is currently in a bear market. From highs of $4800 in November 2021, Ethereum is currently trading at $1030.

Buying Ethereum is quite easy, too. All you have to do is follow these easy steps below:

Open an account with eToro: Signing up for an eToro account should take you less than 5-minutes of your time.

Verify and fund your account: You can fund your account with as low as $50 and buy as low as $10 worth of crypto.

Buy Ethereum: Once you have money in your account, go ahead and buy Ethereum.

You can follow the same process to buy Tron on eToro as well. You can also buy Tron using Pancake Swap. The process is equally as easy. To buy Tron with PancakeSwap, just follow the steps below:

1. Create a cryptocurrency wallet: You need to create a wallet that allows BSC addresses such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

2. Buy Binance Coin: To buy Tron on PancakeSwap, you need to first load your account with BNB.

3. Buy Tron: Once you have BNB ready, swap your BNB for Tron, and just like that, you are a Tron investor.

Conclusion

Based on its use cases, we are bullish on Tron long term. Decentralized Applications are growing in popularity, and Tron being highly scalable could capture a sizable chunk of this market.

That’s why based on our Tron price prediction for 2030, we expect TRX to trade at least $1 by the end of the decade. In the very short term, Tron is likely to remain volatile, until the broader cryptocurrency market stabilizes. Essentially, we believe that TRX favors long-term crypto investors most.

FAQs On Tron Price Predictions

What is the best Tron price prediction for 2022?

While market conditions can always change, we expect Tron to end the year at $0.10 if the market turns bullish.

What will Tron be worth in 2025?

This will be a year after the Bitcoin halving of 2024. The upside momentum this could give to the market could see Tron hit a high of $0.70 in 2025.

What will Tron be worth in 2030?

Due to massive adoption, and overall mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies, Tron could test $1 by the end of 2030.

Is Tron a good investment?

Tron is a good cryptocurrency investment. It has growing adoption and the odds are that it will do well long-term.

Has Tron hit the bottom?

It is hard to tell whether Tron has hit the bottom or not. The best way is to keep an eye on the broader cryptocurrency market, and other market dynamics such as inflation.

