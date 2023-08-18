How to Fix Valorant's Download Speed Stuck at 0.1KB/s on Windows – MUO – MakeUseOf









If Valorant’s download speed has become unbearably slow, there are some ways you can get it back up to speed on Windows.

Valorant is a popular first-person hero shooter developed by Riot Games, so there are always new people downloading the game for the first time. However, for many users, the Valorant download gets stuck on an excruciatingly slow download rate of 0.1KB/s.

If you also encounter the same problem, consider trying the below solutions to resolve the issue for good.

A weak internet connection is one of the primary reasons why Valorant downloading gets stuck on 0.1KB/s. However, it's not the only potential cause. There are many more culprits that can be responsible for the problem:

Thankfully, you can quickly resolve the problem with a few simple fixes.

Let's start with the basic but most effective solution—restarting the download. As it turns out, the problem can result from a temporary glitch in the Riot Client. In this situation, just give the download a restart and check if it solves the issue.

The Riot Client will fail to download or update Valorant if you are connected to a weak and unstable internet connection. You can check internet stability and speed by visiting an internet speed checking website. If you notice that you are getting a comparatively lower speed, try rebooting the router.

If power cycling the router didn't improve your download speeds, contact your ISP and ask that they resolve the problem.

Valorant's download speed may reduce to a crawl if Discord or any of its related services is running in the background. As it turns out, Discord is known for consuming a major part of available bandwidth and adversely affecting other applications' downloads.

So, close Discord from the background and check if it fixes the issue. Here's how to do it.

Along with Discord, you can also consider closing all other network-consuming applications like Chrome and Spotify from the background.

Next, launch the Riot Client, start the downloading process, and check if the problem continues.

The Riot Client will struggle to initiate the downloading process if your current DNS server is unstable. You can try switching to a different DNS server to eliminate the problem.

While there are plenty of public DNS servers you can swap to, Google's servers are one of the most popular choices. As such, our guide will cover connecting to Google's DNS. If you want a different one, be sure to check out the best DNS servers for improved online safety and replace the IP addresses in the guide below with your chosen server.

Check if you are still facing the problem.

The issue can pop up if the Riot Client is blocked under Windows Defender's settings. As such, you can try whitelisting the Riot Client in the firewall settings to get rid of the issue. Here's how to do it:

Try to download Valorant and check if the problem continues. If yes, try the next solution on the list.

For many users, Valorant started downloading at normal speed after uninstalling the Avast antivirus. So, you can try this on your computer as well and check if it makes any difference. Here's how to uninstall Avast on your computer:

After that, follow the on-screen instruction to complete the uninstallation process.

The DNS cache stores data of all your computer's DNS queries for future use. However, if the DNS cache gets corrupt for some reason, it can cause connection issues.

As a solution, you will have to clear the DNS cache data. Clearing the DNS cache will flush all the IP addresses and the DNS records. Here's how to flush the DNS cache on Windows 11.

Wait until you see the message "Successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache." After that, reboot the system and check for the problem.

An outdated or corrupt network driver can also cause connection issues. When you experience a network-related issue, updating your network driver sometimes fixes the problem.

Here are the steps for downloading the latest network drivers:

Windows will now look for and install the best available network driver for the system. Once the update process is complete, reboot the system and check if the problem is fixed or not.

The next solution on the list is to change the priority of Riot Client. After changing the priority to high, Windows will give more importance to Riot Client, automatically fixing the problem at hand.

Here are the steps you need to follow.

Relaunch the client, and you will notice that you are no longer facing the problem.

Sometimes your current network settings can be the reason behind slow downloading in different applications, including Valorant. To fix this, you'll have to reset the network settings, which will reinstall the network adapters, and configure other network services back to their default values.

Here's how to reset the network settings:

It's a very straightforward process to download or update Valorant using the Riot Client. But the client can run into issues from time to time as well.

If the Valorant download or update gets stuck on 0.1KB/s, feel free to use the above solutions. But in the worst-case scenario, if nothing worked, consider connecting with the Riot Games support team.

