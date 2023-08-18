Analytics Insight
Kick vs Twitch — What Streaming Platform Pays Better?
An Italian senator has made headlines by giving a speech in the Italian parliament generated by AI. But that is not all AI is doing; with the ability to analyze tokenomics, emissions rates, public sentiment, and potential catalysts, Google Bard has become the perfect companion to crypto analysts.
It has given two price predictions for Shiba Inu (SHIB), and analysts employed it to analyze a new trading platform Tradecurve which AI believes can quickly rally by 5,000% in the coming weeks.
Tradecurve introduces back-tested AI trading algorithms for all $TCRV holders, and with the current hype surrounding AI integration and all the positive media sentiment Google Bard forecasts an enormous 5,000% rally before the presale closes.
This market-leading price increase has caught the attention of investors and analysts, and on-chain data shows a rapid spike in presale participation. Further analysis of Tradecurve shows a trading platform unlike anything else on the market, with a focus on anonymity and delivering advanced trading features to users globally. Tis nascent presale has already been compared to the Binance Coin (BNB) ICO with an initial price of $0.15 launched in 2017.
Tradecurve aims to provide educational resources through its Metaverse training academy, copy trading and other social trading features, on-chain competitions, and, as previously mentioned its AI trading systems. All these benefits will be reserved for $TCRV holders, and given that the token can be staked for passive income while unlocking all these incredible features, analysts expect a considerable swell of demand explaining its market-leading price increase.
With no KYC, institutional level liquidity mirroring a centralized exchange order book model in depth, and powerful leverage (500:1), Tradecurve sets the stage to become a dominant trading hub. The team behind Tradecurve are clearly traders themselves, with the platform eradicating high commissions and integrating forex, commodities, stock, and cryptos markets from a single platform.
With broad access to multiple asset classes and a roadmap for Proof of Reserves implementation, Tradecurve should soar in market cap and could soon stand on a level playing field with industry giants like Huobi, Kraken, RobinHood, and Binance. A very bullish presale, and with Google Bard backing a huge price increase, investors would be wise to act sooner rather than later.
Typical of AI deterministic logic, Google Bard gave two price predictions for Shiba Inu (SHIB) following modus tollens logic ( if X, then Y). The first prediction for Shiba Inu (SHIB) forecast a price of $0.00001732 and rests on the assumption that Shiba Inu (SHIB) developers encounter technical difficulties with the mainnet launch of Shibarium, the native layer two chain of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem.
The second prediction introduced a higher price target of $0.00003039, resting on the assumption that the current growth trajectory of Shibarium continues and its mainnet launch goes smoothly. Despite Shiba Inu (SHIB) currently trading with an apparent bearish bias, the incoming tailwinds from its foray into scaling could reverse the fate of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and see it close the year positively.
Another area to observe will be the Shiba Inu (SHIB) burn rate which seems to be increasing. With 6.3 billion tokens burnt last week, and to date, more than 41% of the total supply removed from circulation, this deflationary element could provide the lift Shiba Inu (SHIB) needs to flip bullish. However, even if Shiba Inu (SHIB) does flip bullish, its future outlook in terms of ROI does not even come close to that of Tradecurve.
