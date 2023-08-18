Verizon Wireless eyes Hunter Park site for 140-foot communications … – The Manchester Journal









Updated: August 17, 2023 @ 3:27 pm

This satellite image shows the proposed site for a Verizon Wireless cell phone tower, next to a solar panel array within Northshire Civic Center’s property.

MANCHESTER — Verizon Wireless has filed a 60-day advance notice of its intent to seek permission for a 140-foot cell tower on the edge of Hunter Park.

The company filed notice with the Vermont Public Utility Commission on Tuesday. The proposed site is owned by Northshire Civic Center, and just west of a solar panel array across from the parking lot from Riley Rink.

According to the notice, Verizon would build a 50-by-50 foot concrete pad and chain-link fence. Inside the fence would be a 140-foot monopole with antennas and remote radio heads, an equipment shelter, and an emergency generator. The tower would be painted gray, according to the filing.

Brian J. Sullivan of Burlington-based MSK Attorneys is representing Verizon Wireless.

“Demand for bandwidth on wireless telecommunications networks has been increasing rapidly. Verizon’s existing sites in the Manchester area are nearing their full capacity, and service will degrade if more capacity is not added in that area,” the filing states. ”The project will provide the needed capacity and coverage to allow Verizon subscribers living in, working in or passing through the Manchester area to maintain and in some cases experience improvement in the level of service to which they have become accustomed.”

The proposed site is in the Mixed Use 2 zoning district under the town land use ordnance, and directly abutting the Office Industrial district – specifically, land owned by William E. Daily and used as a gravel pit. Per the Manchester land use ordinance, communications towers are conditional uses in the Office Industrial, Residential, Agricultural, and Forest Conservation districts, and prohibited elsewhere.

It’s the second time this year that a telecom company has filed advance notice for a certificate of public good for a tower in Manchester. Earlier this year, AT&T informed the town that it wanted to build a 140-foot tower on Side Road, near Depot Street.

The Selectboard and Planning Commission have opposed that site, given its proximity to downtown and residential property and its proposed siting in an R-10 residential zone under the town land use ordnance. The town petitioned to intervene in the permitting process in May.

Town Manager Scott Murphy has said AT&T is seeking a secondary site that would be more agreeable to the town.

Murphy, who is on vacation this week, said by text he had yet to see the filing. A message was left for Selectboard chair Ivan Beattie, who has recused himself from the AT&T proposal to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

As of Thursday, AT&T had yet to file for a certificate of public good. Its attorney, Will Dodge of DOwns Rachlin Martin, said the company “continues to explore options for ensuring reliable coverage among its commercial and first responder customers in Manchester.”

The Northshire Civic Center includes Riley Rink and Hunter Park. The park recently hosted the Dead of Summer Music Festival, and will host the Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival next month.

Reach Greg Sukiennik at gsukiennik@manchesterjournal.com or at 802-447-7567, ext. 119.

