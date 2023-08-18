Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction; Look To Golteum (GLTM) For Restorative Gains – The Tribune India









Updated At: Jul 14, 2023 03:43 PM (IST)



The crypto market is on track toward better performances, and we see some altcoins leading in this regard. Avalanche (AVAX) is one of the notable gainers in the past week and has seen some minor boosts in value. Subsequently, Golteum (GLTM) is a new project leveraging these exciting performances in its ongoing presale.

The project’s first presale stage sold out in about 48 hours and the second stage is progressing at an unprecedented speed. Golteum (GLTM) is an emerging project planning to offer some restorative gains to investors, and early investors could benefit the most from all of its offerings.

Golteum (GLTM), A Rare Potential For Investors

Asides from its huge potential for gains, Golteum aims to be the leading multi-asset DeFi platform in the blockchain landscape. The network aims to transform the precious metal industry using blockchain technology, enabling precious metals like gold and silver to be better tradable and liquid. With Golteum (GLTM), investors can trade precious metals, and cryptocurrencies, while getting access to DeFi utilities such as lending, staking, and more.

>>> BUY GLTM TOKENS NOW<<<

Golteum (GLTM) is a full-service Web3 platform leveraging the functionalities and offerings of top crypto projects like Chainlink, Polygon, Ethereum, and many others. With its plans to team up with Chainlink, investors will get access to recent data and analytics on precious metals that can help them make accurate investment

decisions. In addition, Golteum will offer more scalable services to its users, enabling the best transaction cost and rate with the Polygon network.

Although there have been other similar projects, Golteum (GLTM) has an edge over these platforms as it allows a more decentralized model than other precious metal platforms. The network has developed a decentralized method of tokenizing actual assets and making them more tradable. In addition, investors can explore DeFi services that can help them build wealth. Golteum is prepped to be the biggest multi-asset platform in the landscape and has taken the first step to its launch with its ongoing presale.

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction

Aside from Solana’s (SOL) recent price increases, another project that has seen some exciting boost in value is Avalanche. And experts predict that these increases could surge over the next few days. Avalanche (AVAX) is a layer-one blockchain system and one of the new-generation projects offering better services in terms of scalability. The project has been making waves in the landscape, and its scalability is one of the factors contributing to this.

Price predictions reveal that the AVAX token could attain a $22 height by 2024 and $31 by 2025. However, there is some level of uncertainty surrounding these predictions, and experts suggest Golteum as a better alternative with a higher potential for profits.

Buy Golteum (GLTM) On Presale

The Golteum token offers a higher potential for profit because it’s selling at a low-cost price and is predicted to reach $5 by launch; in addition, the GLTM token is the network’s utility token, and its numerous functionalities will contribute to its value increases as it preps for launch. GLTM is $0.012 on Stage 2 presale, with a 15% bonus offer for early investors.

The best time to join the network’s presale is now while the presale lasts. Buy Golteum on presale with the links below!

For more information about the GLTM Presale:

BUY GLTM PRESALE TOKENS NOW

WEBSITE





Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

