Disney+Hotstar ends partnership with HBO: From Game of Thrones to House of the Dragon; list shows that will be unavailable From April 1 – Newsroompost

New Delhi: Bad news for the fans who loved to watch shows like ‘Game Of Thrones’ and ‘The Succession’ on Disney+Hotstar. According to reports, the online streaming platform has ended its partnership with HBO.

This comes after Disney CEO Bob Iger announced cost-cutting measures and restructuring at the company.

The news about the same was confirmed by Disney+Hotstar on Twitter. The post read, “Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events.”



There is no doubt that HBO has produced some brilliant and superhit blockbuster shows which remain popular years after they were first released.

We are bringing to you a list of the shows that will become unavailable for users on Disney+Hotstar from April 1 onwards.

Also, it may be possible that all these shows which will become unavailable on Disney+Hotstar will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

To name some, several HBO Max Originals including ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin‘ and ‘The Flight Attendant‘ are now available on the platform.

