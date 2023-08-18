Valorant Update Keeps Pausing: How to Fix it? – TalkEsport









Riot Games is quite frequent when it comes to providing Valorant updates. Recently, the developers released the Episode 6 Act 1 update. However, such significant updates occur to be huge as they introduce a lot of changes to the game. Even after setting up everything perfectly, sometimes, you may face an issue where the Valorant update keeps pausing after the download kicks off.

If you are facing the same issue, we’ve got your back. This article will explain several fixes to the issue. Keep reading till the end to resolve the issue and download the Valorant update ASAP.

There can be multiple reasons behind the problem. We will discuss all of them one by one.

First, you have to check if your internet connection is working perfectly or not. An unstable connection with low bandwidth might be the primary cause. You can go to Network and Internet Settings to check out the health of your connection. Apart from that, you can try out an ethernet cable connection instead of WiFi.

If the internet is perfectly working, then the issue may occur due to storage problems. Check out if your HDD or SSD has enough free space to install the new update or not. If your storage device is filled up, please try to clean out the unnecessary files.

Also, check out your firewall settings as they may put a stop to any download from the internet. In addition, if you are using any anti-virus software, don’t forget to whitelist the Valorant and Riot executable files.

