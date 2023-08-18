Disney Plus August 2023 Schedule: New TV & Movie Release Dates – ComingSoon.net









By Tudor Leonte

The Disney Plus August 2023 schedule is headlined by the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 streaming release date and the Ahsoka premiere.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans must wait just until August 2 to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney Plus. The movie hit theaters on May 5, bringing back Rocket, Star-Lord, and the other beloved characters for a new adventure. This time, the Guardians dealt with the High Evolutionary, a villain linked to Rocket’s past. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was once again written and directed by James Gunn. The cast included Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel, among many others.

On August 23, the Disney-owned streamer will release the first two installments of Ahsoka. The latest Star Wars series will focus on Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan, portrayed by Rosario Dawson.

