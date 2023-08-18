Crypto news on Algorand, BNB and Ecoterra – The Cryptonomist









LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

By Andrea Porcelli – 24 Apr 2023

We continue our crypto analysis on prices and market statistics: today we will look at the projects of Algorand (ALGO), Binance Coin (BNB), and one of the new entries for this April 2023, Ecoterra.

Summary

The first crypto we can focus on is that of Algorand, which in the last period, especially in the last week has had a very negative performance due to the charges it received from US authorities.

The price of ALGO has dropped by 17.86% in the last seven days alone, and at the moment the value of the token is $0.19.

As for market statistics, they see Algorand with a market capitalization of $1.3 billion with a daily trading volume of $37.4 million.

Algorand has a fairly large circulating supply: with 7.3 billion ALGO tokens, with an average holding time of 106 days. Despite the wide decline in its value, it currently remains in the top 30 most popular cryptocurrencies.

On a much more stable trail we find Binance Coin’s token, BNB, which has been performing in the past month, in a “nearly” horizontal line. Indeed, BNB has been up about 2% over the past 30 days, but with a slight decline in the last week.

Binance Coin’s market capitalization is $51.7 billion, with trading volume in the last 24 hours of $648.8 million. The circulating supply is 155.9 million BNB.

BNB’s current price is stuck at $331.43, less than half of its all-time high of $690.93.

Turning now to a different analysis, let’s talk about a cryptocurrency that is not yet listed on the various exchanges, but is making a lot of buzz through its crazy presale numbers: Ecoterra.

The green cryptocurrency has raised more than $2 million in presale and the token is currently for sale at $0.00625 and will launch at a listing price of $0.01.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a lawsuit against Bittrex, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, citing failure to register several token prices as securities. The SEC also named Algorand Foundation, the issuer of the ALGO token, as a defendant.

The lawsuit alleges that Bittrex and Algorand Foundation offered and sold unregistered securities in violation of federal securities laws. The SEC alleges that Bittrex conducted at least 70 token offerings on its platform, while Algorand Foundation raised $60 million through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in 2019.

Although there are currently no criminal proceedings pending against Algorand Foundation, the SEC’s legal action could have significant consequences on the price performance of the ALGO token. The SEC’s legal action could lead to increased regulatory scrutiny of the token, and the uncertainty surrounding the lawsuit could lead to a decline in investor confidence.

It is important to note that the SEC legal action is not a criminal proceeding and that Algorand Foundation has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing. However, the legal action could result in financial penalties and other regulatory actions against the foundation.

The Algorand Foundation issued a statement in response to the lawsuit, saying:

“believe that it has complied with all applicable laws and regulations and will cooperate fully with the SEC to resolve any problems.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the lawsuit, some industry experts remain optimistic about the long-term prospects of the ALGO token. Algorand is a promising blockchain platform that has gained significant traction in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, and the foundation has a strong track record of innovation and development.

Adoption of BNB Greenfield has increased with the latest xLog integration. The integration with xLog will enable seamless transfer of BNB Greenfield tokens between wallets and platforms, providing a more streamlined user experience.

This news is significant for holders of BNB Greenfield, as it indicates that the token is gaining greater acceptance and usage in the marketplace. As more platforms integrate BNB Greenfield, its value is likely to increase as demand for the token grows.

BNB’s current price action also suggests that its price may soon turn bullish. The token’s hourly chart shows a green candle, indicating that buyers are stepping in and pushing the price upward. This could be a sign of trend reversal, with BNB’s price likely to rise in the near future.

The Ecoterra project is an innovative platform that aims to address the growing problem of waste management.

The platform implements a “recycle-to-earn” (R2E) model that provides an economic incentive to properly sort waste. This unique approach has generated strong presale interest, attracting the attention of investors who want to buy the native $ECOTERRA token at the lowest price.

The idea behind the Ecoterra project is simple: users are rewarded with $ECOTERRA tokens for properly sorting their waste.

The platform incentivizes individuals to be more environmentally conscious by creating a financial incentive for recycling. The more waste users recycle, the more $ECOTERRA tokens they earn, which can be used to purchase a variety of green products or even exchanged for other cryptocurrencies.

The potential of the Ecoterra project has not gone unnoticed by investors, who are eager to become part of this promising venture. The platform’s presale has generated considerable interest, with investors looking to purchase $ECOTERRA tokens at the lowest possible price. The tokens will be used to access the platform’s services and to facilitate transactions between users.

For those interested in purchasing $ECOTERRA tokens, the process is simple. First, investors will need to create an account on the platform and complete the necessary KYC (know your customer) and AML (anti-money laundering) checks.

Once verified, investors can purchase $ECOTERRA tokens using a variety of payment methods, including cryptocurrency and fiat currency. The tokens will be deposited directly into the investor’s account, ready to be used on the platform.

Alessandro Adami – 18 Aug 2023

