When Is “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” Coming To Disney+? – What's On Disney Plus









This summer, after more than a decade, since Harrison Ford last donned his infamous hat and whip, Indiana Jones is returning to our screens in a brand new globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure, “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny”.

Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renée Wilson (“Black Panther”), Thomas Kretschmann (“Das Boot”), Toby Jones (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), Olivier Richters (“Black Widow”), Ethann Isidore (“Mortel”) and Mads Mikkelsen (“Another Round”).

The new film has been directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”) and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.



“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will arrive exclusively in theatres on June 30th, 2023.



Currently, no official Disney+ release date has yet been announced.

Since Walt Disney Studios are releasing the film, we should expect “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” to arrive on Disney+ once it’s finished its theatrical run and been released on digital platforms to purchase. Disney doesn’t have a specific release schedule for how quickly films are released onto Disney+, and deals with them on a film-by-film basis.

Looking at the most recent theatrical releases,

So, as you can see, it’s difficult to say exactly when a film will arrive on Disney+, but the studio is now more interested in expanding new films’ theatrical releases to generate as much revenue as possible, so it’s unlikely that the new “Indiana Jones” film will arrive on the streaming service in less than three months.

As a pure estimate, I’d expect “Indiana Jones And the Dial Of Destiny” to arrive on Disney+ at the end of September or early October.

The latest film will be the first and only film in the series that Steven Spielberg has not directed, nor will it have a story written by George Lucas. However, both Spielberg and Lucas are serving as executive producers on the project instead. This new film will also be the first film in the series not to be distributed by Paramount Pictures, as Disney acquired the film rights for future sequels following its acquisition of Lucasfilm; however, Paramount retained the distribution rights to the first four films and will receive a financial participation on any future films that are produced and released. Also with the recent deal between the two companies, that has brought all four films from the Indiana Jones franchise onto Disney+ around the world from May 31st 2023, it wouldn’t be a surprise to also see Paramount+ also getting access to the new film at some point in the future.

Disney has confirmed that following the release of “Jungle Cruise”, it won’t be using Disney+ Premier Access, instead offering selected movies exclusively in cinemas first, before being released on Disney’s streaming services.

Are you looking forward to seeing "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny"?







