Get ready to pay more for the iPhone 15 Pro Max than ever before – AppleInsider









Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Supply chain checks suggest that the iPhone 15 production schedule is on track, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to be more expensive than ever.

In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research has chimed in on the iPhone 15 production schedule, predicted volumes of assembly, and the potential for a price hike. Starting off, Pu expects mass production to begin in earnest in August.

This is essentially on schedule, discounting the years where the iPhone assemblies were grossly impacted by COVID restrictions. IT also suggests that early low-volume construction has already begun, and is going fine — but he did not go into detail on that matter.

Pu is also planting his flag on assembly numbers. In total, across all models, he is expecting Apple to produce about 84 million units. He does not go into model breakdown — but does say that the iPhone 15 Pro Max, or iPhone 15 Ultra, whichever Apple decides to call it — is expected to be popular in the early days.

This is not a radical claim. Historically speaking, the “pro” models are the most in-demand in the first five months, with the balance shifting after the new year passes.

Given the inclusion of new features in that highest-end iPhone, Pu is expecting a price hike on the model. He doesn’t delve specifically into why or how much, but rumors have been claiming that the largest iPhone 15 Pro will have features that the smaller iPhone 15 Pro does not.

The most likely feature addition to the iPhone 15 Pro Max beyond an obviously larger battery and a bigger screen is a periscope lens granting a higher optical zoom than in older models. An outside possibility is a new sensor, which if accurate, would improve low-light performance in the iPhone 15, as well as better image quality across the board.

Pu’s track record is mixed. He’s been off-base with product details in the past, but has shared information generally considered to be accurate as it pertains to moves in Apple’s supply chain. Thursday’s note is more the latter than the former.

What to expect from the iPhone 15 lineup in the fall

As usual, Apple is anticipated to bring out four models of the iPhone 15, with iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro flanked by Max counterparts.

The bulk of the rumors for the entire iPhone 15 line pertains to display technology, with curved bezels touted across all models, as well as the spread of the Dynamic Island concept from Pro to non-Pro variants.

The iPhone 15 display is thought to reuse the same tech as the iPhone 14. ProMotion and the Always-On display are expected to stay a Pro feature for another generation.

It is also probable that Apple will finally ditch the Lightning connector in favor of embracing USB-C for its physical port, bringing the iPhone in line with the iPad family.

Rumors have also pointed to 48-megapixel cameras arriving on all models, as well as some debate over solid state or unified side buttons.

In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research has chimed in on the iPhone 15 production schedule, predicted volumes of assembly, and the potential for a price hike. Starting off, Pu expects mass production to begin in earnest in August.

This is essentially on schedule, discounting the years where the iPhone assemblies were grossly impacted by COVID restrictions. IT also suggests that early low-volume construction has already begun, and is going fine — but he did not go into detail on that matter.

Pu is also planting his flag on assembly numbers. In total, across all models, he is expecting Apple to produce about 84 million units. He does not go into model breakdown — but does say that the iPhone 15 Pro Max, or iPhone 15 Ultra, whichever Apple decides to call it — is expected to be popular in the early days.

This is not a radical claim. Historically speaking, the “pro” models are the most in-demand in the first five months, with the balance shifting after the new year passes.

Given the inclusion of new features in that highest-end iPhone, Pu is expecting a price hike on the model. He doesn’t delve specifically into why or how much, but rumors have been claiming that the largest iPhone 15 Pro will have features that the smaller iPhone 15 Pro does not.

The most likely feature addition to the iPhone 15 Pro Max beyond an obviously larger battery and a bigger screen is a periscope lens granting a higher optical zoom than in older models. An outside possibility is a new sensor, which if accurate, would improve low-light performance in the iPhone 15, as well as better image quality across the board.

Pu’s track record is mixed. He’s been off-base with product details in the past, but has shared information generally considered to be accurate as it pertains to moves in Apple’s supply chain. Thursday’s note is more the latter than the former.

As usual, Apple is anticipated to bring out four models of the iPhone 15, with iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro flanked by Max counterparts.

The bulk of the rumors for the entire iPhone 15 line pertains to display technology, with curved bezels touted across all models, as well as the spread of the Dynamic Island concept from Pro to non-Pro variants.

The iPhone 15 display is thought to reuse the same tech as the iPhone 14. ProMotion and the Always-On display are expected to stay a Pro feature for another generation.

It is also probable that Apple will finally ditch the Lightning connector in favor of embracing USB-C for its physical port, bringing the iPhone in line with the iPad family.

Rumors have also pointed to 48-megapixel cameras arriving on all models, as well as some debate over solid state or unified side buttons.

After his exit from the Navy in 1999, Mike spent 11 years as a tech analyst, and supported a large swathe of Apple customers in the Washington DC area. With over two decades on the Apple beat, Mike has served as Apple…

We have been here before with the 12 Pro models when new camera tech was available but required the additional room of the Pro Max to implement. I lived with the 12 Pro Max for a year and while I enjoyed the camera system improvements, I hated the form factor. Too big for comfortable carry in a jeans pocket. too much weight when carried in s sport or suit jacket pocket–not too heavy to carry, of course, but you’re always aware of the phone anchor you’re carrying in one pocket or the other. Thankfully, by the time the 13 Pros launched, this tech has been sufficiently miniaturized that camera systems returned to equal features for both models and I switched to the smaller Pro.

I’m disappointed that the periscope lens will apparently be a Pro Max only feature this year, but I get it. The iPhone Pro’s short optical zoom range is seriously dated at this point among its premium phone competitors and Apple likely had to decide between a Max-only launch this year or waiting another year to launch in both models. If the difference between the Pro models–other than screen and battery size–is limited to the periscope lens, I would be surprised to see an additional price premium on the Pro Max. People always assume higher prices with Apple, but remember that all the rumors were pointing to the Apple Watch Ultra costing “at least” $1,000. That didn’t happen even though the Ultra delivered on many premium features.

I think it would be a huge mistake if Apple were to go further in additional features for the Pro Max model, relegating the regular Pro to “Pro-lite” status. Everyone buying a Pro model wants “the best” iPhone and for most people, the decision between Pro and Pro Max isn’t a price issue, it’s a form factor issue. I think the $100 upcharge for the Pro Max delivers outstanding value considering the increased screen size and battery life alone–I just don’t like the size and weight of that form factor in an everyday carry item. But if the regular Pro becomes ProLite, Apple is going to have a very pissed off and vocal user base on its hands.

My wishlist includes a UWA lens that isn’t visibly soft at the edges (even on a 14 pro screen) and Apple Pencil support, especially for a Max… If the UWA lens angle needed to be narrowed would that be worth some image quality improvement…?

Promotion to remain on the $1K + pros only ….

a feature you find on pretty much most mid or even lower end Androids.

I’ve even seen basic 90hz refresh on bargain basement androids. I would have expected the regular 15 to have either full promotion 120 or at the very least a 90hz option like Samsung’s lower end non ultra s23.

I have a feeling this 13pro in my pocket won’t be upgraded for a while yet. Apple’s value proposition is dwindling every year.

Being nitpicky here, but something that has not be released cannot be „more expensive than ever“. What was surely meant is that the next iteration of the „Max“ model will be more expensive than ever. Just sayin‘….

iPhones are too expensive. They always have been, $500 was too much for the original iPhone, and it’s more than a new phone should cost today. Even used prices are ridiculous now. Headline should read “Apple Planning On Price Gouging Even More”. And I really wish Apple didn’t tie price to screen size like they do. There are plenty of idiots people who would happily pay big bucks for a small screen with all the fancy features, and sane people who just want a big screen and have no need for more than a rudimentary camera and don’t want Face ID or the stupid notch that comes with it.

There are a few Apple Vision Pro headsets out in the wild, and recently we got a chance to use one of them. Here's what we thought.

Apple is researching the use of liquid lenses that could be adjusted within a future Apple Vision Pro headset instead of requiring some users to buy and fit separately prescribed lenses.

The iPhone SE 4 could end up with a feature intended for the iPhone 15 Pro models when it ships, a leaker insists, as they outline the next evolution of Apple's entry-level iPhone.

Nothing's second crack at smartphones is a device that tries to take on the iPhone 14 Plus. Here's how the Nothing Phone (2) compares against the iPhone 14 and its super-sized counterpart.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 series have been recently introduced as devices that aim to bring a premium experience to the tablet segment. Here's how they fall slightly behind Apple's iPad Pro.

Sony's WF-1000XM5 truly wireless earbuds boast high audio quality with noise cancellation and high battery life. Here's how they fare against Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro.

After months of rumors, Beats officially announced the new Studio Pro over-ear headphones with a design reminiscent of the Studio 3, and a lot has changed in five years. Here's how the two models' specs, batteries, and more, compare.

Apple has released the Beats Studio Pro headphones with Active Noise Cancellation and other features. Here's how they compare to the AirPods Max, which hasn't been updated since 2020.

Hands on with Apple Vision Pro in the wild

How to make a TikTok sound an iPhone ringtone

iPhone 15 may get faster charging speeds up to 35W

Apple says it removed Glenn Beck podcast over trademark dispute

Apple Watch bands harbor dangerous bacteria — because no one cleans them

Apple Card earns J.D. Power's top spot for co-branded credit card with no annual fee

Apple Watch Cardio Fitness notifications help healthy man identify major heart issue

Apple fixes location permissions issue with macOS 13.5.1 update

There are a few Apple Vision Pro headsets out in the wild, and recently we got a chance to use one of them. Here's what we thought.

Apple is researching the use of liquid lenses that could be adjusted within a future Apple Vision Pro headset instead of requiring some users to buy and fit separately prescribed lenses.

The iPhone SE 4 could end up with a feature intended for the iPhone 15 Pro models when it ships, a leaker insists, as they outline the next evolution of Apple's entry-level iPhone.

The sixth developer beta of iOS 17 is out, and includes plenty of changes, including reverting a major UI change that caused plenty of user backlash.

A feature in iPadOS 17 enables iPads to work with USB-C capture cards. Here's how to use the feature to make your large-screen iPad work as an external monitor for your Nintendo Switch.

With the fifth developer beta of iOS 17, Apple has continued to refine the major software update ahead of its fall release. Here is everything new in this beta update.

Nothing's second crack at smartphones is a device that tries to take on the iPhone 14 Plus. Here's how the Nothing Phone (2) compares against the iPhone 14 and its super-sized counterpart.

Apple has been putting in the work in its attempt to make the iPad more powerful, and the new changes with iPadOS 17 and Stage Manager make it closer than ever to a Mac replacement.

On Thursday, Nomad released the all-new 130W GaN Power Adapter, equipped with a trio of USB-C ports to power up your iPhone, MacBook Pro, and iPad, quickly and at the same time.

The Oleap Pilot offers solid sound quality in a comfortable open-ear design. However, the price tag attached to it may not be as comfortable as wearing the headset.

Mechanical keyboards today typically sport similar designs with one stand-out feature. The NuPhy Field75 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, however, comes with various components that differentiate it from the competition.

The Lumos Ultra E-Bike smart helmet adds technological flair to a basic safety requirement, but its high price might be hard to justify.

The Baseus AirNora 2 earbuds offer decent sound quality, but they also have a unique feature — a built-in makeup mirror inside the charging case.

{{ title }}

source







