PC gamers are flocking to Windows 11, new Steam survey says – Digital Trends









According to the latest Steam Hardware and Software Survey, more PC gamers are switching to using Windows 11. Although Windows 10 continues to top the charts, it’s slowly losing users to Microsoft’s newer operating system, as Windows 11 now compromises over a third of all operating systems in Steam’s monthly survey.

It’s happy news for Microsoft as Windows 11 continues to inch forward in the Steam Hardware Survey. While the survey doesn’t include the software and hardware utilized by each and every gamer on the platform, it still shows us some significant averages. Microsoft has continued to push Windows 11 for new PCs, and the latest survey from Steam suggests that the effort is working.

Although Windows 10 came out almost eight years ago, it continues to rule the platform, and the difference between the older and newer versions of the OS is still significant. The survey shows that 62.33% of participants use Windows 10, followed by 32.06% who now use Windows 11.

However, the numbers are slowly shifting in the favor of Windows 11 — it gained 1.73% new users in the last month. Meanwhile, the share of Windows 10 dropped by 1.13%. At this rate, it will take a while for Windows 11 to finally take over, but it’s bound to happen eventually. Microsoft continues to support Windows 10, but it has stopped selling new licenses.

Those who still prefer Windows 10 still have a bit more time before Microsoft completely bids it farewell. The software giant is said to be supporting Windows 10 until at least October 14, 2025, which is listed as the official retirement date for the OS. However, there’s no doubt that Microsoft hopes users will switch sooner rather than later, as it continues packing new features into Windows 11. A recent Windows 11 update added Microsoft’s Bing Chat into the taskbar search, further integrating the chatbot into its ecosystem.

Valve conducts the Steam Survey once a month. There usually aren’t any big changes, but a slow and steady rise of specific components can be seen. Not too long ago, we saw Nvidia’s GTX 1060 finally stop being the most popular graphics card among Steam users, which is a position it held for several years.

It was replaced by the GTX 1650, which continues to hold the top spot, although the RTX 3060 is on an upward trend, especially in its laptop form. Nvidia’s best graphics cards from the latest 40-series are far, far behind the more budget alternatives, with the RTX 4090 leading the charge with a mere 0.30%.

Microsoft recently announced a major update to its communities and GroupMe features on its free Teams app. In addition to more features that mirror a platform like Discord, Teams now supports AI-generated images in Communities, à la Midjourney.

The Communities feature has been a breakout hit for Microsoft Teams since its introduction in December 2022, and has been available for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plans, along with Teams Essentials accounts. Since then, many people have found the feature beneficial for local collaboration such as sharing projects, exchanging ideas, and pooling resources. According to user feedback, the feature allows collaborators to stay connected before, during, and after gatherings, Microsoft said.

At Build 2023, Microsoft made quite a big deal about its headlining announcement, the Windows Copilot. The idea is simple: build AI right into the operating system. In the same way that the Edge browser (and soon the entire stack of Office apps) have their own AI copilots, now Windows will have one too.

But in talking to the leader of Microsoft’s Windows (and Surface) group, Panos Panay, I wanted to dig into a different possible use case for generative AI as a tool for accessibility. It wasn’t presented this way, in particular, but having access to a virtual assistant that’s actually smart built right into the operating system of computer certainly seems like it would have some serious value in terms of accessibility.

The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview includes a new Backup App that functions in a similar fashion to Time Machine in macOS.

The backup app will allow for more regular backups of most apps, settings, and data in Windows 11. This will allow for easier restore abilities, as well as the ability to transfer data to a new PC, NotebookCheck noted.

