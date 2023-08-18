iPhone 15 launch delayed? Look what the latest leak suggests – HT Tech









iPhone 15 launch is on the horizon! Or is it? Apple has always looked to launch its flagship iPhone series sometime in September, barring unforeseen circumstances. So far, all the leaks and rumours have suggested that the iPhone 15 series will follow the same trend. However, it seems like fans will have to wait longer than expected for the much-anticipated iPhone 15 launch this year. Yes, Apple may well delay the launch of the iPhone 15 series!

As per a report by MacRumors, this comes from Wamsi Mohan, a global securities analyst at Bank of America, who shared his prediction in a research note obtained by Barrons. After conducting channel checks within Apple’s supply chain, the analyst discovered indications that the launch of the iPhone 15 might potentially be delayed. So, what is the iPhone 15 launch date likely to be? Shockingly, it may well extend into the fourth quarter – anytime between October to December.

Why will the iPhone 15 launch be delayed? Surprisingly, no specific reason has been suggested! The analyst refrained from providing a specific reason for the delay in the iPhone 15 launch. What is more, no other source has indicated that this might happen.

In the meanwhile, just check what you might get to see on the iPhone 15 when it is launched.

Just like its predecessor iPhone 14, the iPhone 15 lineup is expected to launch four models – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This year, the iPhone 15 is expected to get the Pro Models-like Dynamic Island. That means the entire iPhone 15 series could get the i-shaped cutout with Dynamic Island. Moreover, several leaks have almost confirmed that the entire iPhone 15 series will feature a USB-C port. Not just that, all four models are tipped to get a 48MP camera. To make the Pro Max model distinctive from others, it is rumoured that the top-end iPhone may feature a new Periscope camera lens.

Apart from these, the iPhone 15 and Plus could get an upgrade to the A16 Bionic chipset, while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max may get the most powerful A17 Bionic chip. What else? Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities had earlier revealed that Apple is planning to use AI in the Health app on the iPhone 15.

