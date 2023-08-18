Avalanche (AVAX) Records Little Gains, Sparklo (SPRK) Price … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
As the crypto industry matures, investors are now favoring solid projects with numerous utilities and a strong potential for growth. While Avalanche (AVAX) has been a popular choice in the past, the token has performed poorly lately. Luckily, a new project is about to enter the crypto space which will allow investors to buy and sell gold using crypto. That project is Sparklo.
Sparklo will stand out as a unique crypto project, providing a multitude of exclusive features to its users. Its core functions lie in enabling investments in various high-return precious metals such as Gold, Platinum, and Silver. Before Sparklo’s inception, most investors lacked the opportunity to delve into precious metal investments.
This will change with the emergence of Sparklo, which aims to provide retail investors access to these valuable assets. Currently, Sparklo tokens are available at just $0.026 as the project kicks off the second phase of its presale. The tokens’ price is expected to surge with increasing demand. Industry forecasts suggest an impressive 1,500% growth potential for Sparklo tokens by December 2023.
To ensure sustainable liquidity and foster investors’ trust, Sparklo has implemented an extensive 100-year liquidity lock. Additionally, its smart contract has undergone a thorough audit by the InterFi Network, highlighting its dedication to security. These initiatives reinforce Sparklo’s stance as a prime player among the fast-growing altcoins predicted to make huge progress in 2023.
Avalanche’s (AVAX) price analysis shows there is a significant change in the ongoing bearish trend, as the price increased by 3.10% to $14.80 within the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the sustained movement below the $15 mark has made it difficult for Avalanche (AVAX) to attract buyers, resulting in a sideways deadlock. The trading volume for Avalanche (AVAX) within the last 24 hours has reached $145,925,505, indicating a notable increase of 31.10% compared to the previous day.
This surge in trading volume suggests a recent rise in market activity for Avalanche (AVAX). Examining the 24-hour candlestick chart for Avalanche (AVAX) price analysis, it is evident that the price has been trending sideways in a horizontal pattern around the $14 mark. As Avalanche (AVAX) slipped below the previous support level at $15, it also fell further below its 9-day and 21-day moving averages, as well as the significant 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) situated at $15.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
