‘Valorant’ Patch Notes 6.03 Reveal Killjoy Nerf And Swiftplay Update – Forbes









Killjoy is getting some nerfs this patch

Riot Games has revealed the patch notes for Valorant update 6.03 and the main talking points are a few big nerfs to Killjoy, who has become one of the top agents since the massive nerfs to Chamber over the last few patches.

The 6.03 patch notes show that Killjoy’s turret will go from 125 health down to 100, which should make it significantly easier to destroy, especially when you have lower-powered weaponry on eco rounds. The other change is an increase in the cost of her ultimate, Lockdown, which goes from requiring seven points to eight, which should reduce the frequency of it in matches.

While these two nerfs may not be quite as big as other nerfs to other agents we have seen recently, they should go a long way to reducing Killjoy’s power. In recent weeks her ability to control areas of the map has been incredibly strong, and when you don’t have a strong buy round she could feel a little unfair to play against.

The other agent that sees some changes in this patch is Raze, and more specifically her Boom Bot. The duration of the ability has been halved, from 10 seconds down to just five, meaning it can no longer be used just to patrol an area for a while.

Elsewhere in the 6.03 update, there is some good news for fans of Swiftplay, the shorter game mode designed to give you the full Valorant experience in less time. After initially launching as a beta test that was expected to end in the first few weeks of 2023, Riot has just kept the game mode online due to its popularity. Now they have confirmed that it will be sticking around for the foreseeable future, although they still want your feedback on what you like and don’t like about the mode so they can continue improving it.

All things considered this is a pretty small patch, with the only other changes of note being a few big fixes including one that will change the heights of Sage, Neon, Jett, and Yoru’s hair, which is certainly one of the stranger patch notes out there.

With the VCT Lock In event taking place over the next few weeks in Brazil it’s likely there won’t be any major changes for a few more weeks, but once that is over we can probably expect a larger balance patch to come our way.

source







