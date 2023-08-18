How media and T-Mobile got the better of AT&T and Verizon – Yahoo Finance









With the stock market in a deep funk (and getting funkier by the day) investors are looking for safe places to park their money, like stocks that pay healthy dividends. Which would be telecom stocks, right?

Maybe not.

The truth is that telecom stocks — there are really only three biggies these days; AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) — aren’t what they used to be. Some say that has to do with their disastrous forays into the world of media, but it’s probably more a matter of failed execution and the maturation of the business.

First the media math. Remember that within a two-week period in May of last year, both AT&T and Verizon jettisoned WarnerMedia and Yahoo, their respective content properties, (yes, the latter owns my employer, Yahoo Finance). These moves were made to rid the data-driven, left-brain telcos of frivolous, flowery — never mind costly — media businesses. Getting out of content, the thinking went, would allow the telephone companies’ distribution businesses to run full-out and unfettered, which would presumably be a boon to shareholders.

“My days are a little bit more predictable than they were a couple of years ago,” AT&T CEO John Stankey told Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi this week. “That’s one of the reasons why we made the decision to do what we’re doing. I didn’t think I could do my best work or the broader management team could do their best work if we were trying to fight too many battles on too many different fronts. We are a more focused company today. We’re executing each week better than we were the week before, but we still have room to go.”

For sure on that last point.

Since May 15, 2021, roughly when these announcements were made, Verizon’s stock is down 18% and AT&T is down 19%. The S&P is only off 4%. The stocks still underperform the market after factoring in their 6% plus dividend yields.

Perhaps that’s surprising given these companies made game-changing announcements — particularly in the case of AT&T, as its divestment of content was a much bigger move relative to the size of its overall business. It’s also surprising since both AT&T and Verizon stocks sport generous dividend yields, which ideally would bolster the shares during a market downturn.

Did deep-sixing the content businesses help the telcos’ stocks? No, it did not.

Before we get more into that, let’s first consider T-Mobile, once ridiculed (and still loathed) by the Big Two, for its over-the-top former CEO, John Legere, and its garish (yet effective) pink branding. Legere stepped down two years ago, but, guess what, T-Mobile is now ascendent if not triumphant. Barron’s recently pointed out that T-Mobile has a bigger market cap ($177 billion) than Verizon ($173 billion) or AT&T ($119 billion). True, both Verizon and AT&T are more leveraged, so that the overall enterprise value of the two older companies is bigger. But the fact remains that T-Mobile stock has trounced Verizon and AT&T — and the market — over the past five years.

Why is that? In a word, execution. T-Mobile merged with Sprint, priced aggressively to build market share, and most importantly, improved its network.

“TMUS 5g network is probably 18 months ahead of AT&T and Verizon’s, if not a little more,” says Keith Snyder, an industry analyst at CFRA. “[AT&T’s and Verizon’s] balance sheets are bad. Those two companies combined have about $300 billion that they need to get off their balance sheet at some point. Meanwhile, they need to spend very heavily on network deployments and new spectrum.”

And another thing: “Verizon’s stock price is lower than it was 20 years ago. AT&T’s stock price is lower than it was 20 years ago,” says veteran industry analyst Craig Moffett. “Granted, they’ve paid dividends, but the total return by owning those stocks has been less than what you would have gotten from a corporate bond.”

Someone’s made money here, though. As this 2017 McKinsey report points out, internet giants Amazon, Google and Facebook have built up massive businesses on the networks of AT&T and Verizon. The combined market caps of those three tech giants — $3 trillion — is 6.4 times that of the three telcos’ $469 billion.

So did AT&T and Verizon blow it by not being able to marry content with distribution? Moffett thinks that’s a red herring.

“I’m not sure ‘the tug and sway between content and distribution’ has ever been a terribly relevant thesis,” Moffett says. “It’s one of those things that people like to talk about, but it doesn’t really have all that much real-world application. Partially the problem with trying to be vertically integrated is that the law frowns on it. So there’s limitations on what you could do. You could theoretically make content exclusive and that sort of thing, but as carriers you generally aren’t allowed to do that. So there isn’t really any particular strategic logic for being vertically integrated.”

To Moffett it’s more a matter of two companies with declining businesses and bloated balance sheets that will struggle to pay their dividend down the road. AT&T already cut its dividend as part of its divestiture of the media business earlier this year.

As for the companies’ path forward: “They’re not going to go bankrupt,” Snyder says. “They’re established, their businesses are generating cash. It’s just that they need to rethink what they’re doing.” Moffett offers a more succinct prognosis: “It’s terrible.”

On the other hand, both analysts are sanguine about T-Mobile, which they say will continue to grow at the incumbents’ expense.

Is there any optimism to be had AT&T or Verizon? “The bull case for Verizon or AT&T is that expectations are so low that the stocks have nowhere to go but up,” Moffett says. “And as long as they maintain the dividend, that thesis could perhaps work.” But then he adds: “The problem is, as we’ve seen so often with these companies, if they can’t generate any growth, then the sustainability of the dividend eventually is in doubt.”

For Verizon and AT&T, it’s not a great position to be in. Turns out even big splashy media deals couldn’t help them.

This article was featured in a Saturday edition of the Morning Brief on Saturday, September 17. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Follow Andy Serwer, editor-in-chief of Yahoo Finance, on Twitter: @serwer

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Veteran business leader Steve Girsky acknowledges challenges but points to Q4 as the culmination of fuel cell truck startup Nikola’s efforts. The post Girsky’s goal at Nikola: Don’t ‘screw up the momentum’ appeared first on FreightWaves.

While the summer months are proving to be less lucrative for stock market participants, the overall trend this year has been up. The reason for the rally has been primarily down to AI hype, with various cultural commentators predicting this tech’s impact could be as big as that of the Industrial Revolution. But not all are quite as hyperbolic. There are grumblings on Wall Street that we are now entering an AI-driven bubble, with some prominent market watchers claiming the rally might not be sust

The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

He's taking into account the type of stocks and the way in which he's allocating to them to accelerate his gains.

The shares were down 1.1% in early trading, putting them on pace to drop for a sixth consecutive day.

Warren Buffett is best known for his largest bet: A massive stake in Apple. But his second-largest sector holding, financials, is starting to pay off.

Ford CEO Jim Farley shared insights from his road trip with the F-150 Lightning electric pickup, saying that it was a "reality check" on what drivers face day-to-day.

Americans built bookcases and shrines to the baseball cards, vinyl records and sneakers they collected through sometimes painstaking efforts. Collectors say they don’t have a choice. “This is literally like selling away my life,” said Mitch Beck, 61 years old, who put his trove of New York Rangers memorabilia up for sale to tackle his growing six-figure debt.

AI has become the new ‘shiny object,’ attracting investors’ attention. The rush began this past November when OpenAI’s ChatGPT made its debut, demonstrating in the clearest possible way how AI can change the ways computers use the data they collect and the ways we interact with them. The sudden interest in AI has had a spiraling effect. Investors are seeking companies with greater exposure to AI, while tech firms are eager to publicize their own AI links and offerings. Keeping a close watch on t

There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

Deere crushed Wall Street’s earnings estimates and increased fiscal-year financial guidance. Current results were great, but investors are worried about whether the current phase of rising demand for agricultural equipment is over. For its fiscal third quarter that ended in June, Deere (ticker: DE) reported earnings per share of $10.20 from equipment sales of $14.3 billion.

President Vladimir Putin's chief economic adviser and Russia's central bank governor have traded public barbs over the ruble's collapse.

(Bloomberg) — All around the world, bond traders are finally coming to the realization that the rock-bottom yields of recent history might be gone for good. Most Read from BloombergChina Evergrande Group Files Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York‘Poor Man’s Cocaine’ Costing $3 a Pill Threatens to ProliferateChina’s Hidden Financial Dangers Erupt With Shadow Bank CrisisGoldman Plans Hiring Spree to Fix Lapses After Increased Fed ScrutinyS&P 500 Heading for Worst Week Since SVB Bank Fall: Markets Wr

The 10-year Treasury yield is firmly above 4% in August after trending well below that threshold all summer, putting pressure on stock prices.

(Bloomberg) — After an astronomical rise in its first day of trading, VinFast Auto Ltd. is now coming back to Earth — erasing a chunk of its billionaire founder’s fortune.Most Read from BloombergChina Evergrande Group Files Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York‘Poor Man’s Cocaine’ Costing $3 a Pill Threatens to ProliferateChina’s Hidden Financial Dangers Erupt With Shadow Bank CrisisGoldman Plans Hiring Spree to Fix Lapses After Increased Fed ScrutinyS&P 500 Heading for Worst Week Since SVB Bank Fa

Americans will burn through all their pandemic savings by the end of September, according to estimates by the Federal Reserve.

Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan and The Hershey Company are part of the Zacks Market Edge blog.

In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $7.20, marking a -1.23% move from the previous day.

Stocks were set to continue an August swoon on Friday.

(Bloomberg) — Edward Yardeni, the economist who coined the term “bond vigilantes” during the 1980s and has regularly predicted their return to the investment landscape ever since, said they’re “saddling up.”Most Read from BloombergChina Evergrande Group Files Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York‘Poor Man’s Cocaine’ Costing $3 a Pill Threatens to ProliferateChina’s Hidden Financial Dangers Erupt With Shadow Bank CrisisGoldman Plans Hiring Spree to Fix Lapses After Increased Fed ScrutinyS&P 500 Head

source







