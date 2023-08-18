Windows 12: All You Need to Know About Release Date, Size, and … – Softonic EN

Advertisement

There’s a lot to know about Windows 12 and you’ve come to the right place.

Chema Carvajal Sarabia

Windows 11 was released on October 5, 2021, over six years after Windows 10 made its debut. Microsoft has just released the first major update to the operating system, and many of us are already eagerly anticipating Windows 12.

Microsoft has not officially announced a new version of Windows. In fact, it has downplayed the reports we have heard about Windows 12.

Officially, the company has committed to annual updates and smaller feature updates for Windows 11.

Nevertheless, it’s never too early to start looking towards the future, and there is a good chance we may see a continuation of Windows 11 at some point down the line. Let’s take a closer look at what we can expect for now.

According to reports, the next major version of Windows is expected to be released sometime in 2024, approximately three years after the debut of Windows 11.

That’s all we know for now, and it may be some time before we have more information. If past releases are any indication, Windows 12 should arrive in the fall or at least in the latter half of the year, but that is subject to change.

Microsoft has denied the reports suggesting they are working on Windows 12, but considering there is still some time before its release, the company may simply be keeping their cards close to the chest.

One of the big questions you may be wondering is whether you will have to pay to upgrade to Windows 12 when (and if) it is released, but fortunately, that is unlikely.

Microsoft has been offering the major Windows updates for free to current users for several years, and it is reasonable to expect that will continue. Of course, Windows 12 itself will not be free, so if you don’t have a Windows license, you will need to purchase it.

What may potentially cost you money is if your PC is compatible with Windows 12, but that is a separate topic that deserves its own section.

The most likely answer is no. Microsoft has significantly relaxed its pressure for users to forcefully install new versions of Windows.

Windows 11 remains an optional upgrade for Windows 10 users, and it’s highly likely that approach will continue with future versions.

The upgrade to new Windows versions can become mandatory if your current version of Windows is approaching the end of its support period. For example, the original release of Windows 11 will receive support for 24 months if you have a Home or Pro edition of Windows.

Therefore, while the 22H2 version of Windows 11 is not mandatory, it will likely be automatically installed in 2023 so that you can continue to receive security updates in the future.

Some of the links added in the article are part of affiliate campaigns and may represent benefits for Softonic.

Journalist specialized in technology, entertainment and video games. Writing about what I’m passionate about (gadgets, games and movies) allows me to stay sane and wake up with a smile on my face when the alarm clock goes off. PS: this is not true 100% of the time.

