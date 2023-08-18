Stocks moving in after hours: Netflix, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond – Yahoo Finance









Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix shares went up after releasing its quarterly results and announcing co-founder Reed Hastings is stepping down as chief executive officer, leaving the position to Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters.

Sarandos is already co-CEO of the streaming giant.

Netflix's quarterly revenue came in at $7.85 billion versus a consensus estimate of $7.86 billion and earnings per share of 12 cents vs. Wall Street expectations of 42 cents. The streaming platform added 7.66 million subscribers, topping Wall Street estimates of 4.5 million.



Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom shares fell after the high-end retailer lowered its full year profit outlook to $1.50-$1.70 per share from $2.30 to $2.60.

"The holiday season was highly promotional, and sales were softer than pre-pandemic levels," said CEO Erik Nordstrom in a company update on holiday shopping results.

Net sales fell 3.5% in the nine weeks ending December 31st.

Nordstrom also announced its chief merchandise officer, Teri Bariquit, will retire and a search for a successor is underway.

Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY)

The struggling retailer announced that it received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market staying the company is not in compliance with continued listing requirements because it has not yet filed its quarterly results with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the period ending November 26, 2022.

The notice "has no immediate effect" on the listing or trading of Bed Bath & Beyond's stock, according to the company's 8-K filing.

Bed Bath & Beyond said it "continues to work diligently to finalize its Quarterly Report" and plans to file as promptly as possible to regain compliance with the listing rule.

Ines is a senior business reporter for Yahoo Finance.

While the summer months are proving to be less lucrative for stock market participants, the overall trend this year has been up. The reason for the rally has been primarily down to AI hype, with various cultural commentators predicting this tech’s impact could be as big as that of the Industrial Revolution. But not all are quite as hyperbolic. There are grumblings on Wall Street that we are now entering an AI-driven bubble, with some prominent market watchers claiming the rally might not be sust

Veteran business leader Steve Girsky acknowledges challenges but points to Q4 as the culmination of fuel cell truck startup Nikola’s efforts. The post Girsky’s goal at Nikola: Don’t ‘screw up the momentum’ appeared first on FreightWaves.

The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

He's taking into account the type of stocks and the way in which he's allocating to them to accelerate his gains.

The shares were down 1.1% in early trading, putting them on pace to drop for a sixth consecutive day.

Warren Buffett is best known for his largest bet: A massive stake in Apple. But his second-largest sector holding, financials, is starting to pay off.

Ford CEO Jim Farley shared insights from his road trip with the F-150 Lightning electric pickup, saying that it was a "reality check" on what drivers face day-to-day.

AI has become the new ‘shiny object,’ attracting investors’ attention. The rush began this past November when OpenAI’s ChatGPT made its debut, demonstrating in the clearest possible way how AI can change the ways computers use the data they collect and the ways we interact with them. The sudden interest in AI has had a spiraling effect. Investors are seeking companies with greater exposure to AI, while tech firms are eager to publicize their own AI links and offerings. Keeping a close watch on t

There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

Americans built bookcases and shrines to the baseball cards, vinyl records and sneakers they collected through sometimes painstaking efforts. Collectors say they don’t have a choice. “This is literally like selling away my life,” said Mitch Beck, 61 years old, who put his trove of New York Rangers memorabilia up for sale to tackle his growing six-figure debt.

(Bloomberg) — All around the world, bond traders are finally coming to the realization that the rock-bottom yields of recent history might be gone for good. Most Read from BloombergChina Evergrande Group Files Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York‘Poor Man’s Cocaine’ Costing $3 a Pill Threatens to ProliferateChina’s Hidden Financial Dangers Erupt With Shadow Bank CrisisGoldman Plans Hiring Spree to Fix Lapses After Increased Fed ScrutinyUS Stocks Pare Losses as Blue Chips Edge Higher: Markets WrapT

Deere crushed Wall Street’s earnings estimates and increased fiscal-year financial guidance. Current results were great, but investors are worried about whether the current phase of rising demand for agricultural equipment is over. For its fiscal third quarter that ended in June, Deere (ticker: DE) reported earnings per share of $10.20 from equipment sales of $14.3 billion.

The 10-year Treasury yield is firmly above 4% in August after trending well below that threshold all summer, putting pressure on stock prices.

(Bloomberg) — After an astronomical rise in its first day of trading, VinFast Auto Ltd. is now coming back to Earth — erasing a chunk of its billionaire founder’s fortune.Most Read from BloombergChina Evergrande Group Files Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York‘Poor Man’s Cocaine’ Costing $3 a Pill Threatens to ProliferateChina’s Hidden Financial Dangers Erupt With Shadow Bank CrisisGoldman Plans Hiring Spree to Fix Lapses After Increased Fed ScrutinyUS Stocks Pare Losses as Blue Chips Edge Higher:

Americans will burn through all their pandemic savings by the end of September, according to estimates by the Federal Reserve.

Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan and The Hershey Company are part of the Zacks Market Edge blog.

In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $7.20, marking a -1.23% move from the previous day.

I've been debating whether to pay off my mortgage. I've refinanced at 2.375% and can get a certificate of deposit (CD) for a year at 4%. I was adding to my mortgage payment by about $1,000 a month to pay … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Should I Pay off My Mortgage or Invest in CDs? I Refinanced My Mortgage at 2.375%, But I Can Get a CD at 4%. Plus, I Want to Retire in 7 Years. appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

(Bloomberg) — Edward Yardeni, the economist who coined the term “bond vigilantes” during the 1980s and has regularly predicted their return to the investment landscape ever since, said they’re “saddling up.”Most Read from BloombergChina Evergrande Group Files Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York‘Poor Man’s Cocaine’ Costing $3 a Pill Threatens to ProliferateChina’s Hidden Financial Dangers Erupt With Shadow Bank CrisisGoldman Plans Hiring Spree to Fix Lapses After Increased Fed ScrutinyUS Stocks Pa

Shares of the power-generator maker are down 56% over the past year, and 35% since Barron’s recommended buying them last fall.

