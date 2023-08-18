Windows 11 Insider builds 22621/22631.1906 (Beta Channel) and … – OnMSFT.com

Kip Kniskern



Looking for more info on the Windows Insider program? Check out our Windows Insider Page for the latest builds from all the channels, information on the program, links, and more!

Microsoft has released another set of Windows 11 Insider builds today for the Beta and Dev Channels, bumping the build numbers to 22621/22631.1906 (Beta) and 23486 (Dev).

Build 22621.1906 (new features off by default) and 22631.1906 (new features rolling out) both contain one fix addressing a compatibility issue due to “unsupported use of the registry.” Other than that, it’s all changes and improvements for 22631.1906, which doesn’t contain any significant new features, but does make a number of changes and improvements, including

Be sure to check out the Windows Insider blog post for all the details.

The big news for the Dev Channel with build 23486 are Passwordless Improvements, along with one significant rollback:

We are improving the passkey experience for Windows users. They can now go to any app or website that supports passkeys to create and sign in using passkeys with the Windows Hello native experience. Once a passkey is created, users can use Windows Hello (face, fingerprint, PIN) to sign in. In addition, users can use their phone to complete the application logon process.

In addition, Microsoft has rolled back the Folder Options changes introduced in build 23481, after hearing from Windows Insiders.

There are a number of other changes, improvements, known issues and fixes, be sure to check out the Windows Insider blog post on Dev Channel build 23486 for all the latest.





















OnMSFT.com is built on:

source