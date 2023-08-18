How to Watch the Masters 2023 on FireStick – Fire Stick Tricks









Fire Stick Tricks

Everything About Amazon Fire TV Stick

Last updated April 5, 2023 By Patrick

This post will show the streaming options to watch the Masters 2023 on FireStick, FireStick 4K, FireStick Lite, Android, iPhone, Android TV, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, iPad, and Fire TV without cable. I will talk about free, paid, and cheaper ways to catch the Golf action without cable. Read the entire post to learn everything.

Note: The post will focus on Amazon FireStick throughout. The official apps are available on all smart devices. The unofficial ones are limited to Fire TV only.



The first major Golf championship of 2023 is finally here. The Master will start on 6 April and end on 9 April. Only the top golfers around the world will participate in the Masters 2023. Scheduled to take place at one of the most scenic golf courses in the world (Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia), here’s how you can watch Master 2023 on FireStick without cable.

Attention, FireStick Users!

Governments and ISPs constantly monitor your online activity, and accessing copyrighted content on your Fire TV Stick could lead to serious trouble. Currently, your IP is visible to everyone. I strongly recommend getting the best FireStick VPN to mask your IP address and securely stream your favorites.

I personally use ExpressVPN, the fastest and most secure VPN available. Not only is it easy to install on any device, it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Plus, if you’re not 100% satisfied, you can always get a refund. ExpressVPN is currently also offering a whopping 3 extra months free on their annual plan!

Here are reasons why using a VPN at all times is essential.

Read: How to Install and Use Best VPN for FireStick

The Masters 2023 will see major names such as Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, and more. With millions of golf fans tuning in worldwide, you can’t miss this one. It’s the 87th edition of the game this year.

The US Masters is the only event played at the same venue every year. After all, who will complain about the iconic and stunning Augusta National? It was founded at the start of the Great Depression by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts (an investment banker from New York).

The club was opened in 1934, and initially, it had 76 paid-up members only. Now, it’s one of the most popular golf venues in the world.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Masters 2023.

Here’s the entire schedule for the Masters 2023 (time in ET).

Thursday, April 6

Friday, April 7

Saturday, April 8

Sunday, April 9

I have covered the step-by-step process to live stream this event completely free. So read the complete guide if that is something you are looking for.

Cord-cutters have several options to choose from. The Masters will be available to stream from the following services. Let’s start with the two cheapest options.



ESPN+ is a must-have streaming service for sports fans in the US. The Disney-owned app is home to some of the high-profile sports events like the NFL, Bundesliga, NBA, and more. ESPN+ has recently hiked the prices from $6.99 to $9.99 monthly. If you like the offering, upgrade to the yearly plan at $99.99 and save some money.

ESPN+ native apps are available on all the platforms. You can download ESPN+ from the link below and start watching the Masters 2023 without cable.

How to Install ESPN+ on FireStick



While ESPN+ is purely aimed at sports fans in the US, Paramount+ has a healthy amount of entertainment, sports, and news content to explore. The pricing starts at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Paramount+ has all the CBS content, and you can watch high-profile football events like the Champions League and Europa League online.

How to Install Paramount+ on FireStick



If you plan to use Sling TV, go with the Sling Orange pack. It has all the ESPN channels to watch on FireStick. Sling Blue doesn’t have relevant channels to stream the Masters 2023 without cable. Sling Orange starts at $40 per month. New users can get 50% discount for the first month. You can watch 31+ live TV channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and streaming on one device.

How to Install Sling TV on FireStick



fuboTV has over 250+ live TV channels to stream on FireStick. The list of channels includes all the sports channels, such as NBC Sports, CBS Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, and more. You can enjoy 1000 hours of DVR storage, up to 10 simultaneous connections, and multiple add-ons. Download FuboTV on FireStick using the link below and enjoy the Masters 2023 without cable. The pricing is set at $64.99 per month.

How to Install fuboTV on FireStick



Google’s YouTube TV is right up there with the best streaming services in the US. The pricing starts at $64.99 per month, and you get 85+ live TV channels, unlimited DVR storage, and up to three simultaneous connections. YouTube TV has all the ESPN and CBS channels to stream the entire Master 2023 online.

How to Install YouTube TV on FireStick



TSN has the streaming rights to air Master 2023 in Canada. The company’s paid plan TSN Direct is available for CA $19.99 per month. You can watch NHL, NFL, MLB, UFC, and much more with your active subscription. Here’s how to download TSN on FireStick and watch your favorite golf matches without cable.

How to Install TSN on FireStick



Sky Sports will air the Masters in the UK. Since the company’s official apps are available on mobile only, you must sideload the Android app to FireStick. You can also sign up for Now TV streaming service and enjoy all Sky Sports channels at home. The pricing for Now TV’s sports plan starts at £33.99 per month.

How to Install Now TV on FireStick

Among all the official apps, only fuboTV and YouTube TV offer a free trial to new subscribers. Both services advertise a week of free trial to all new signups. You can use a new email address and a credit card to create a new account. You should cancel the trial before the due date to avoid subscription changes on your account.

Since these apps are available in the US only, golf fans from other regions can use ExpressVPN to enjoy a trial. If you don’t want to deal with free trials, use unofficial apps on FireStick.

Legal Disclaimer: This tutorial is purely educational. FireStickTricks.com doesn’t own, host, operate, resell, or distribute any streaming apps, addons, websites, IPTV or services. The page contains some unverified services, and we are not certain whether they hold legal licenses to distribute the content. FireStickTricks.com does not verify the legality of each app/service in all regions. Do your due diligence if you use any of the unverified apps/services, and stream only content that is available in the public domain. The end-user shall be solely responsible for the media accessed.

The Masters is available on third-party sports apps too. Although they don’t come with a clean UI and 4K streaming, you can get a respectable experience for free. Before you install such apps on FireStick, set up ExpressVPN at home.

FireStickTricks can’t verify the official license of these apps. Besides, these apps aren’t available from the official stores. These are enough red flags to avoid using these apps on an open IP address.

ExpressVPN is the top VPN app for FireStick to hide your IP address and browsing history. Thanks to an active ExpressVPN connection, your government and ISP can’t see your location and browsing history.

Once you set up ExpressVPN on FireStick, explore the apps below to start watching the Masters without paying a single dime.

Step 1: Subscribe to ExpressVPN HERE. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Meaning, you can use it free for the first 30-days and if you are not satisfied with the performance (which is highly unlikely), you can ask for a full refund.

Step 2: Power ON your Fire TV Stick and go to Find followed by Search option.



Step 3: Now type “Expressvpn” (without quotes) in the search bar and select ExpressVPN when it shows up in the search results.



Step 4: Click Download to install the ExpressVPN app on Fire TV / Stick.



Step 5: Open the app and enter the login credentials that you created while buying the ExpressVPN subscription. Click Sign in.



Step 6: Click the Power icon to connect to a VPN server. That’s all. Your connection is now secure with the fastest and best VPN for FireStick.



You can also read more detailed info on using ExpressVPN with Fire TV / Stick.

Among all the unofficial apps out there, Kodi is the most popular among Fire TV users. You can’t download it from the App Store, though. You need to read our dedicated guide to install Kodi on FireStick. After that, use the top sports Kodi addons to start watching the Masters online.

You can also go with free sports apps on FireStick. I advise picking up a couple of options from the list to install on FireStick.

Launch the Amazon Silk browser and visit the top sports websites to watch the Masters 2023 for free. You should never visit such websites without an ExpressVPN connection. Some websites may not be legal to use in your region and the authorities can send you legal notice for that.

IPTV services are quite popular these days. You can pick a capable IPTV provider and set it up with an IPTV player to enjoy sports events like the Masters.

Who are you rooting for to win the big purse prize at the Masters 2023? Share your pick in the comments below.

Filed Under: Fire Stick, How to, Sports Streaming

Hi! I’m Patrick, a seasoned IT and cybersecurity professional. As an avid streamer myself, I started FireStickTricks.com to help others access and stream good content on any platform. On this blog, I review services, write how-to articles, and cover the latest Fire Stick news and streaming trends.

© Copyright 2023 Fire Stick Tricks · All Rights Reserved

Disclaimer – Streaming or downloading copyright content is unlawful.

FireStickTricks.com do not in any way condone, promote or encourage any illegal use of Kodi, Fire Stick or our guides. Users are responsible for their actions. Read our full disclaimer.



🔥 Try ExpressVPN Risk-Free (3 Months Free)

source







