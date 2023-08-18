AT&T expands 5G offering to ten new cities in Mexico – RCR Wireless News









AT&T Mexico announced the launch of its 5G network in ten new cities across the country.

In a release, the operator said that its 5G offering has been activated in Tijuana, Mexicali, Ciudad Juárez, Mazatlan, Ciudad Obregon, Navojoa, Guasave, Ensenada, Puerto Penasco and Guamuchil.

At the same time, the carrier said that it is also expanding 5G coverage in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

AT&T Mexico said it expects its 5G network infrastructure to reach 25 new cities across Mexico before the end of 2022.

AT&T Mexico users will be able to access 5G through AT&T Ármalo, a personalized experience which will allow users to build their own 5G plan. Additionally, businesses will be able to take advantage of 5G through AT&T Business.

The carrier had initially launched 5G services in Mexico in December last year using spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band.

The initial coverage of AT&T’s 5G network was limited to the Cuauhtémoc and the Napoles districts in Mexico City.

AT&T Mexico had previously opened a 5G Innovation Laboratory, a space designed to test and validate 5G use cases with collaborators, industry and customers. AT&T Mexico also said it will work in collaboration with industry, government, universities, startups and large corporations, in the realization of prototypes that use 5G technology to improve business models.

Meanwhile, rival operator Movistar, owned by Spanish telecommunications company Telefonica, previously said it was considering a launch of 5G in Mexico via a network sharing agreement with AT&T.

Camilo Aya, CEO of Telefónica Movistar México, highlighted that one of the advantages of sharing infrastructure with AT&T was that once the latter company launched these services, Telefónica will be able to do so simultaneously.

“We are starting our plan to do tests and start the deployment as well. We are going to use the coverage that AT&T uses, as they launch in these cities we will launch the service,” Aya had said. The executive also said that the telco is in process to evaluate 5G plans, market conditions and the technological infrastructure necessary to support the network in Mexico.

America Movil’s CEO Daniel Hajj previously said in a conference call with investors that the carrier’s 5G network had reached 40 cities across the country as of July.

Hajj also said that America Movil expects to reach the main cities in Mexico with 5G by the end of this year.

American Movil’s COO Oscar Von Hauske previously said that the telco aims to have nearly 100 Mexican cities covered with 5G technology by the end of this year.

In February, America Movil launched 5G services in 18 of Mexico’s largest cities, reaching more than 48 million people.

The company, which operates in the mobile telephony segment through the Telcel brand, initially launched 5G in Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Tijuana and Puebla, among other cities.

Earlier this year, Mexican telecommunications regulator IFT had confirmed that the 5G spectrum auction for mobile services will take place during 2022.

