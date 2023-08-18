Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of macOS Ventura 13.5 to Developers – MacRumors

Apple today seeded the fourth beta of macOS Ventura 13.5 to developers for testing purposes, with the beta introduced two weeks after the release of the third beta.



Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, with the betas available through the Software Update mechanism in System Settings.

No notable features have been found in macOS 13.5, so it’s not yet clear what’s included in the update.

With macOS Sonoma now in development and slated for launch this fall, Apple’s work on macOS 13 will soon be wrapping up. macOS 13.5 is likely to be one of the final updates to ‌macOS Ventura‌.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on July 24 released iOS 16.6, delivering a number of important bug and security fixes as work continues on the much larger iOS 17 update.

Next-generation version of iOS with overhauled communication apps, autocorrect improvements, a StandBy nightstand/desk mode, and more.

Lock Screen design overhaul, interactive widgets, Live Activities, Health app, and more.

Overhauled app designs, improvements for cyclists and hikers, new health insights, and more for Apple Watch.

Interactive desktop widgets, Web apps in Dock, Safari profiles, Game mode, and more.

2 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

4 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Joe Rossignol

1 week ago by Tim Hardwick

1 week ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source