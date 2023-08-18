Google Pixel Watch receives February 2023 update – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login
Sagar 08 February 2023
Google Android Smart wearables Firmware Updates
Google has released a new software update for the Pixel Watch devices running Wear OS 3.5. It’s rolling out in a phased manner and should reach all the Pixel Watch units in a couple of weeks.
The update comes with the latest security patches but doesn’t bring any new features to the Pixel Watch.
If you live in Japan or Taiwan, you’ll receive the February 2023 update on your Google Pixel Watch with software version RWD9.220429.075.J1. Elsewhere, the smartwatch will get the update with version RWD9.220429.075.
I've got it now, took a while
I got the update on 4th feb
My GW4 is still stuck on a November security patch. Disappointing Samsung.
