Disney Plus Schedule May 22-28: New TV & Movies Being Added – ComingSoon.net

The Disney Plus schedule for May 22-28 features the debut of a much-anticipated coming-of-age adventure series.

On Wednesday, May 24, Disney Plus will release American Born Chinese, an eight-episode series based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang. Recently, Disney Plus has been experimenting with its schedule. While the streamer usually released new installments of TV series weekly, Disney Plus opted to debut all the American Born Chinese episodes at once.

American Born Chinese stars Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh as Guanyin, the Chinese Goddess of Mercy. Yeoh will join forces with Ke Huy Quan after the pair scored Oscar wins as Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, for 2022’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. The cast includes Ben Wang, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, Jimmy Liu, and Sydney Taylor.

The series will also see several guest stars, including Stephanie Hsu, Ronny Chieng, Jimmy O. Yang, James Hong, Leonard Wu, Poppy Liu, Lisa Lu, and Rosalie Chiang.

“American Born Chinese chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god. This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu.”

American Born Chinese hails from Kelvin Yu (Bob’s Burgers, Central Park), who serves as executive producer and showrunner. Destin Daniel Cretton is directing, in addition to serving as executive producer alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan, Erin O’Malley, Asher Goldstein, and Gene Luen Yang. 20th Television produced the upcoming series.

