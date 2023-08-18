iPhone 15 leak: 5 major differences – Ghacks









A recent online photo has revealed the first look of Apple’s upcoming smartphone. The iPhone 15 leak showcased five major differences compared to its predecessor, iPhone 14, and today we will show you those differences one by one.

Yesterday, photos of the front glass panel and screen protectors for the iPhone 15 series surfaced, and today, South Korean leaker yeux1122 provided photos of mockups of the new phones. Additionally, they compare the iPhone 15 Pro to the iPhone 14 Pro.

The Dynamic Island with pill-shaped and circular cuts will be a common feature across the entire lineup and no longer reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, as yesterday’s leak suggested. The bezels on the Pros are also thin, and although it’s difficult to tell from these photos, they have a small curvature to the corners.

The recent iPhone 15 leak revealed its design; let’s take a look at some of the biggest differences!

The bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra will be smaller than on earlier models. While only the most expensive models would have reduced bezels, the four iPhone 15 models will reportedly all have curved edges for the first time.

It is commonly believed that the iPhone 15 Pro will be a considerable upgrade, with the main modification being a brand-new titanium case with rounded edges. Even if they are minor, the rounded edges should be noticed because many consumers have complained about the harsh edges of the existing iPhone.

In the future iPhone 15 models, the Ring/Silent switch will be replaced by the Action button. Users currently have the Back Tap option, which may be assigned to a variety of tasks. There are many solutions available, like launching the Camera app, activating the flashlight, or using a different shortcut.

With the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple introduced the Action button, which lets users assign various tasks to it. Users may effortlessly use various shortcuts or execute apps thanks to the capability. For instance, if you exercise often, you may easily access the application by mapping a workout shortcut to the Action button on your Apple Watch Ultra.

The camera bump on the iPhone 15 Ultra will be 3.78mm in size. Nevertheless, that is. It is 40mm, or 9.6%, smaller than the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s camera bump. The camera bump on the iPhone 15 Ultra is 32% greater at 19mm.

Since January 22, Apple has been testing a USB-C port for the future iPhone 15 line. In addition, the USB-C port was used in place of the Lightning port in all designs created after March 22. This indicates that the business made its choice a year ago and never considered switching back to Lightning when the engineers decided to incorporate USB-C.

According to European rules, gadgets must use a standard charger for electronic devices, and Apple started moving away from Lightning with its 2015 Macbooks. The first USB-C connectors appeared on Macs in 2015, followed by iPads in 2018. Lightning connectors are currently exclusively found on iPhones, and it appears that we will say goodbye to Lightning in the fourth quarter of this year.

Undoubtedly very subtle, a typical user probably won’t even notice the design modifications. Even so, it’s excellent that the lineup will have a cohesive appearance. However, even though Dynamic Island will be available on base models, the 120Hz refresh rate will likely only be available on Pro versions.

The 48MP camera will likely also be included in this year’s iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, although they won’t be running on Apple’s newest Bionic chip. A new periscope camera is also said to be included in the most expensive variant, the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

