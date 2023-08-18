Making a Cryptocurrency on PancakeSwap: Stalwart Network Coin … – Bloomberg









Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Romaine Bostick breaks down the day's top stories and trading action leading into the close.

Bloomberg Chief Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.

Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth.

Platinum Equity’s Prison Phone Firm Reports Improved Earnings

Newmont ‘Reviewing’ Mexico Investments as Worker Strike Drags On

Jeremy Grantham Says Fed Is Kidding Itself on Avoiding a Recession

El-Erian Says the US Economy Can Grow Even With Drag From China

Kenya Targets $379 Million Primary Surplus, First in Two Decades

Billionaire Stephen Ross’s Related Buys West Palm Beach Site for Condos

Bank of America’s $580 Million Renewable Tax Credit Deal Is One of Many

Arm’s Revenue Fell Last Year Ahead of IPO, Draft Filing Shows

GM’s Cruise Robotaxi Collides With Firetruck, Injuring Passenger

Applied Materials Gives Strong Forecast as Chip Slump Eases

Two Tech Luminaries Quit Their Jobs to Build AI Inspired by Fish and Bees

Microsoft CEO Says AI Is a Tidal Wave as Big as the Internet

Tencent Says AI Model Coming This Year Is Among China’s Best

AI Regulations Would Enrich China, Limit Competition, DeSantis Says

United Auto Workers President Warns Biden That Trump’s EV Attacks Touch a Nerve

Hungarians Shift Savings from Banks to Bonds in Inflation Play

Citadel in Fresh Dispute With Balyasny Over Hedge Fund Talent

Chess chiefs ask why it's still mostly a man's game. Culture, but hormones and endurance too?

Messi Sends Ticket Prices to $10,000 for New York Red Bulls Game

Aerospace Snags Keep Plane Repair Shops Humming

US Consumers Are Just Bored, Not Strapped

Apple Doesn’t Need to Buy ESPN to Win in Sports

GOP Presidential Hopeful Ramaswamy Sued Over Strive’s Practices

Five Ways the Fed’s Deflation Playbook Could Be Improved

Sam’s Club’s War Against Costco Started With $1.38 Hot Dog Combo

FIFA President Says Women Need to ‘Convince Us Men’ on Equality

Hedge Fund Woodline Sued for ‘Oppressive, Misogynistic’ Culture

How Global Warming Makes Hurricanes, Floods and Droughts Worse

Solar Developers Blast Specter of New US Tariffs as Blow to Climate

NYC Congestion Pricing Board Tackles Tough Job of Deciding Who’ll Be Exempt

Maui Wildfires Show That ‘Risk Is Ubiquitous Now’

One of the World’s Most Expensive Cities Is Finally Getting a Metro

Bitcoin Calm Shatters With Sudden Tumble, Mass Liquidations

SEC Set to Greenlight Ether-Futures ETFs in Win for Crypto Industry

Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash Loses Lawsuit Over US Sanctions

This morning I wrote about how, with decentralized exchanges, it’s trivially simple for someone to create a new coin and get it listed.

See, it used to be in prior crypto booms that if you wanted to create your own coin, you had to do some development work. And then you probably had to pay a fair amount of money for some exchange to actually list the coin, so that it could be traded for money. But in this new world of decentralized exchanges — where the trading happens on a blockchain itself — there’s no gatekeepers and no listing fees. You just create the coin by copying and pasting some code, tweaking a few things and listing it.

source







