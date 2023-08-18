Making a Cryptocurrency on PancakeSwap: Stalwart Network Coin … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Platinum Equity’s Prison Phone Firm Reports Improved Earnings
Newmont ‘Reviewing’ Mexico Investments as Worker Strike Drags On
Jeremy Grantham Says Fed Is Kidding Itself on Avoiding a Recession
El-Erian Says the US Economy Can Grow Even With Drag From China
Kenya Targets $379 Million Primary Surplus, First in Two Decades
Billionaire Stephen Ross’s Related Buys West Palm Beach Site for Condos
Bank of America’s $580 Million Renewable Tax Credit Deal Is One of Many
Arm’s Revenue Fell Last Year Ahead of IPO, Draft Filing Shows
GM’s Cruise Robotaxi Collides With Firetruck, Injuring Passenger
Applied Materials Gives Strong Forecast as Chip Slump Eases
Two Tech Luminaries Quit Their Jobs to Build AI Inspired by Fish and Bees
Microsoft CEO Says AI Is a Tidal Wave as Big as the Internet
Tencent Says AI Model Coming This Year Is Among China’s Best
AI Regulations Would Enrich China, Limit Competition, DeSantis Says
United Auto Workers President Warns Biden That Trump’s EV Attacks Touch a Nerve
Hungarians Shift Savings from Banks to Bonds in Inflation Play
Citadel in Fresh Dispute With Balyasny Over Hedge Fund Talent
Chess chiefs ask why it's still mostly a man's game. Culture, but hormones and endurance too?
Messi Sends Ticket Prices to $10,000 for New York Red Bulls Game
Aerospace Snags Keep Plane Repair Shops Humming
US Consumers Are Just Bored, Not Strapped
Apple Doesn’t Need to Buy ESPN to Win in Sports
GOP Presidential Hopeful Ramaswamy Sued Over Strive’s Practices
Five Ways the Fed’s Deflation Playbook Could Be Improved
Sam’s Club’s War Against Costco Started With $1.38 Hot Dog Combo
FIFA President Says Women Need to ‘Convince Us Men’ on Equality
Hedge Fund Woodline Sued for ‘Oppressive, Misogynistic’ Culture
How Global Warming Makes Hurricanes, Floods and Droughts Worse
Solar Developers Blast Specter of New US Tariffs as Blow to Climate
NYC Congestion Pricing Board Tackles Tough Job of Deciding Who’ll Be Exempt
Maui Wildfires Show That ‘Risk Is Ubiquitous Now’
One of the World’s Most Expensive Cities Is Finally Getting a Metro
Bitcoin Calm Shatters With Sudden Tumble, Mass Liquidations
SEC Set to Greenlight Ether-Futures ETFs in Win for Crypto Industry
Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash Loses Lawsuit Over US Sanctions
This morning I wrote about how, with decentralized exchanges, it’s trivially simple for someone to create a new coin and get it listed.
See, it used to be in prior crypto booms that if you wanted to create your own coin, you had to do some development work. And then you probably had to pay a fair amount of money for some exchange to actually list the coin, so that it could be traded for money. But in this new world of decentralized exchanges — where the trading happens on a blockchain itself — there’s no gatekeepers and no listing fees. You just create the coin by copying and pasting some code, tweaking a few things and listing it.
