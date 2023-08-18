Screen Distance feature on iPhones: iOS 17 brings healthy screen time – Times of India









Jul 20, 2023

Apple recommends keeping your iPhone and iPad at least 12 inches away from your eyes to promote eye health. With the Screen Distance feature, maintaining this healthy distance becomes more convenient.

Screen Distance uses the device’s camera to measure the distance between the screen and your eyes. It’s important to note that the camera is not capturing images or videos, and the collected data remains on your device and is not shared with Apple.

To use Screen Distance on iOS 17, simply open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad with Face ID, navigate to Screen Time, select Screen Distance, tap “Continue,” and enable the feature.

Once you’ve enabled Screen Distance, you’re ready to go. After pulling the device away from your face, tap “Continue” to exit the Screen Distance pop-up.

Through using Screen Distance, you’ll gain insights into your screen habits. It will help you identify patterns and areas where you tend to use your device too close to your eyes.

Keep in mind that iOS 17 is currently in beta. If you’re interested in testing out features like Screen Distance, you can find more information on how to install the software. Remember that features may change during the beta period.

Screen Shield is a feature that alerts you when you’ve been holding your iPhone or iPad closer than the recommended distance for too long. It typically appears after approximately five minutes of usage.

iPhone Screen Distance in iOS 17 emphasises Apple’s commitment to user well-being. By incorporating this feature into your daily routine, you can take proactive steps to protect your eyes and establish healthier screen habits.

Children are particularly vulnerable to myopia. By using the Screen Distance feature, parents can reduce the risk of myopia in their kids and promote healthy vision development.

