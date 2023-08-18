Rarible Open Edition Mint Starts Today! – NFTevening.com









Rarible Launches Open Edition Mint – Check Out the Artists Involved!

Rarible has announced the launch of ‘Open Editions’, a limited-time event featuring 12 talented artists and a Mystery Mint. The purpose of this event is to give artists a platform to showcase their skills and also connect with enthusiastic collectors to expand their communities. Read on to find out more about the artists involved.

Open Editions have gained popularity in the NFT landscape, with notable artists such as XCOPY, Sartoshi, and Jack Butcher participating in this growing primary sale trend. Now, starting May 2nd, Rarible will release a new Open Edition mint daily. Each mint will have a 24-hour duration.

Pricing for each Open Edition mint will be announced on the day it opens. On top of that, collectors who take part in the Open Editions event will therefore be able to unlock access to a special Rarible Mystery Mint. This one will be open for 48 hours.

The 12 participating artists include Numan, Forexus, Acid Boy, Marconi, Dalton Mannerud, Dragoy1, TRUE CAMELLIA, R4K, Julian Hespenheide, Lume, Josefin Jonsson, and also Cover Art Guy.

Numan Kahn was the first artist to drop his open edition, for free, this Tuesday, the 2nd of May. Through this event, Rarible aims to empower artists. By providing them with a platform to display their work, they can engage with collectors and therefore grow their careers.

