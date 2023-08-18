Among Us-like Game 'Goose Goose Duck' Explodes In Popularity … – GINX Esports TV









Have you ever heard of a game called Goose Goose Duck? If you’ve been on the internet at all in the past few days in December 2022, chances are, you might have. The game exploded in popularity online after one of the members of BTS played it on his stream, encouraging tens of thousands of people to join him.

If you haven’t heard about Goose Goose Duck or you’re confused about why it’s blowing up in popularity right now, don’t worry. In this article, we’ll explain a little more about the game as well as why it’s so popular right now.

Goose Goose Duck features very similar gameplay and features to the hit game Among Us. (Picture: Gaggle Studios, Inc.)

What Is Goose Goose Duck?

Goose Goose Duck is an Among Us-style game available on PC, Mac, Android, and iOS. Goose Goose Duck is free to play on all platforms.





The game plays much like Among Us, but instead of a team of crewmates attempting to single out an impostor, you’re a team of geese attempting to single out a duck.

Goose Goose Duck’s Rise To Popularity Thanks To BTS’s V

Goose Goose Duck reached a peak player count of over 150,000 players in December 2022. (Picture: Steam Charts)

Goose Goose Duck rose in popularity thanks to BTS’s V, also known as Kim Taehyung, who played the game for an hour on his Weverse stream on 14th November 2022. During the broadcast, he invited fans to join along, playing with as many of them as he could.

While many fans got to play the game with V, the appeal of Goose Goose Duck among his fans didn’t end there. After the stream ended, many users logged on to Goose Goose Duck to try the same game as the K-pop icon.