How to Fix the Greyed-Out Remove PIN Option in Windows 11 – MUO – MakeUseOf









Want to remove the Windows 11 PIN login option but can't? Here's how to fix it.

Windows 11 requires you to set up a PIN irrespective of whether you want to use a Microsoft account, fingerprint, or facial recognition feature to sign in to your computer. PIN sign-in in Windows 11 is part of Windows Hello, which makes it safer than password sign and easier to remember as well.

However, when you try to remove your PIN, you may find the option grayed out in the Settings app. Fortunately, fixing this problem is easy enough. Here's how you can disable the feature and fix the Remove PIN option grayed-out issue on Windows 11.

In Windows 11, you can enable Windows Hello sign-in for Microsoft account to force users to use their PIN to log in. While a handy feature, for security reasons, it also disables the Remove PIN option for the device. To restore the Remove PIN option, you must disable the Windows Hello sign-in requirement. Here's how to do it.

Windows 11 lets you change your PIN using the I forgot my PIN option. However, you can use the feature to remove your PIN as well. To do this, you need to use your Microsoft account details to verify the user.

To remove PIN using forgot my PIN:

That's it! You have successfully removed the Windows Hello PIN.

The Passwordless account feature lets you sign in without a password using a PIN, SMS Code, or the authenticator app. You can turn off the Passwordless account feature to fix the greyed-out Remove PIN option.

Once the option is restored, follow these steps to remove Windows Hello PIN from the Settings app:

Windows deliberately disables the Remove PIN option as an additional security measure. While we don't recommend disabling it, you can freely do so using the steps above, especially if you prefer to protect your Windows PC solely using alphanumeric passwords.

Tashreef is a developer and works as a technical writer at MUO. With a bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, he has over 7 years of experience and covers Microsoft Windows and everything around it. When not looking for a missing semicolon or churning out text, you can find him trying FPS titles or looking for new animated shows and movies.

