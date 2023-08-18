TMS Network (TMSN): Obliterating Cosmos (ATOM) and Avalanche … – NewsWatch









The bold rise of TMS Network (TMSN) in presale has continued to stun everyone, giving investors a run for their money. Currently in phase 4 of its presale, TMS Network (TMSN) has witnessed an astonishing surge of 3900%. This unprecedented growth has cast a shadow of uncertainty over rivals Polygon (MATIC) and Arbitrum (ARB), who now find themselves grappling with the crypto market’s uncertainty and TMS Network (TMSN)’s advanced trading solutions.

As TMS Network (TMSN) continues its meteoric rise, questions arise regarding the implications for Polygon and Arbitrum, as well as their stakeholders. Read on to learn more.



While TMS Network (TMSN) keeps mesmerizing investors with massive returns, Cosmos (ATOM) is taking the opposite turn, seeing a 17% decrease in value. This is primarily due to concerns surrounding regulatory actions by the US SEC. Cosmos (ATOM) operates as a network of independent blockchains, allowing for seamless communication and transfer of assets between different blockchain platforms.

Despite its massive scalability and efficiency, Cosmos (ATOM) is reeling in bearish sentiment due to the recent SEC clampdown that labeled Cosmos (ATOM) as security. If the court sides with the SEC, Cosmos (ATOM) could face stricter regulations in the US, potentially hindering its growth and demand. Currently trading around $9.23, about 16% lower than its pre-lawsuit levels, Cosmos (ATOM) faces an uncertain outlook.

Worse, the Cosmos (ATOM) token lost its grip and slipped to a yearly low at $7. Despite this, Cosmos (ATOM) continues its unwavering support for growing development by recently introducing Noble, a solution to improve asset transfers across networks. Meanwhile, this announcement has not significantly impacted the value of Cosmos (ATOM).

Like Cosmos (ATOM), Avalanche (AVAX) faces great challenges as Avalanche (AVAX) token nosedives, hitting its lowest point since 2021. Avalanche (AVAX) is another scalable PoS network that took precedence with innovative scaling technology. However, growing regulatory crackdowns and stalling adoption have placed pressure on Avalanche (AVAX) token. Trading within a descending triangle pattern, there are concerns that the price may drop to zero. Aside from this, bearish bias from technical indicators, including MACD oscillators, Moving Averages and RSI, further add to the strain on Avalanche (AVAX) token.

Fortunately, Avalanche (AVAX) sees a glimmer of hope as daily active users have grown in the last few days. Since Avalanche (AVAX) aims to revitalize its network and foster a stronger DeFi ecosystem, developers are increasingly choosing its efficiency over other options. Meanwhile, TVL and development activities fluctuate, further compounding the concerns of investors and the potential for a further downturn. The Avalanche (AVAX) token is currently hovering around $13, about 91% below all-time high.



TMS Network (TMSN) is causing a stir in the crypto market after captivating investors with its promising prospects. Still in presale, TMS Network (TMSN) has witnessed a mind-blowing rise of 3900% in only a few months, obliterating Cosmos (ATOM) and Avalanche (AVAX). The strength of TMS Network (TMSN) lies in its vision and robustness, which have propelled its continuous growth.

The platform allows everyone to trade a diverse range of assets transparently and securely. While its advanced tools and comprehensive educational program are exceptional, investors are particularly attracted to TMS Network (TMSN)‘s token utilities. Holders enjoy a multitude of benefits, including governance rights, discounts and a passive earning model.

Besides, experts have predicted that the TMS Network (TMSN) token may see a monumental surge of 50x at launch. Meanwhile, the ongoing presale phase, priced at $0.12, presents a unique opportunity for investors to participate in TMS Network (TMSN)’s success story.



