Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Fan Edition model for Galaxy S23 series … – Notebookcheck.net

Reports from earlier this week all seemed to indicate that Samsung still has plans to launch the Galaxy S22 FE, and soon too. While the Galaxy S22 FE may be on the way, word on the grapevine leans towards that phone being the last Fan Edition model, with the Galaxy S23 FE seemingly now off the cards.
Supposedly, the Galaxy S23 FE is dead in the water. While no rationale is provided by any of the sources, it does make sense that Samsung would be looking towards abandoning the FE range of phones. For one, the phones usually debut over nine months after the standard Galaxy S-series phones, guaranteeing little to no pricing difference between the two lineups.
Most buyers would have, for example, preferred the Galaxy S21 over the Galaxy S21 FE by the time the later debuted. Similarly, close proximity to the launch of the next-gen Galaxy S lineup would see potential buyers rather wait for newer technology. In any case, Samsung’s Fan Edition line always seemed a bit ill-thought—at least in its current form.
It’s important to take all of this with a pinch of salt, however. The Galaxy S21 FE, for example, was widely rumored to have been cancelled, but ended up launching late instead after a slew of postponements. While there’s been little in the way of reliable information about the S22 FE, recent reports lean towards that phone being prepped for release in spite of similar cancellation rumors earlier in the year. The Galaxy S23 FE may well follow that trend at the end of the day.
Yup. S23 FE is dead.
Dohyun Kim
