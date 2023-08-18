How to download Genshin Impact 3.5 update: Pre-installation size and guide – Sportskeeda









Genshin Impact’s upcoming version 3.5 update is scheduled to drop soon. Officials have revealed that it will roll out on March 1, 2023. With a lot of content and events planned for the new version, there is no doubt that the download size will significantly increase compared to the previous iterations.

Fortunately, the officials have enabled the pre-installation feature a few days before the update’s release. It allows players to download large files in advance to ensure a smoother gaming experience when the new content is finally released. The package size can vary from 2-7 GB depending on the platform fans use to play Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact will release its latest update, Windblume’s Breath, in a couple of days. The pre-installation feature will be available until the launch of the 3.5 update, which is scheduled to go live on March 1, 2023 at 11 AM (UTC+8). Both PC and mobile platform users have access to it, even though the procedure differs slightly.

For PC players, the package size will be around 7 GB, and it will be around 2 GB for those on mobile. This is assuming that they have not downloaded any additional voice-over packs from Genshin Impact.

The voice-over packs heavily impact the package size and having multiple of them will significantly increase the amount of data required. Hence, it is advised that fans remove these additional files before downloading the game resources.

When using the pre-installation feature, PC players will have an easier time compared to those on mobile. Once it is enabled by officials, the client launcher will receive a small update.

For PC users, the client launcher will update itself after taking permission. It will add a new button, Game Pre-Installation, beside the one for Launch. However, mobile players will have to access their respective app stores (Play Store/App Store) to update Genshin Impact.

PC users can simply click on the new button to start downloading the game resources for the 3.5 update right away. To do the same on mobile, fans will have to access the in-game settings to download the files in advance. Look for “Other” in the settings and click on the Pre-Install Resource Package to start the download.

While the game downloads all the large resources, PC users can login to their accounts and play. However, mobile players cannot enjoy the same experience as they will have to wait for the download to finish so they can go ahead and play Genshin Impact.

Officials also revealed all the content and events that fans will experience in Phase I of the new 3.5 update. Here is a quick summary:

Genshin Impact fans can click on the hyperlink provided in the official tweet to check out the content in detail.

