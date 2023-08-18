5 must watch Bollywood films on Netflix and Prime Video – HELLO!









Subscribe

Bollywood has something for everyone – from Pathaan to Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

When it comes to Bollywood, there's no dearth of romance, action, thrills, and most importantly, DRAMA! Known for its extravagant sets, groovy song edits, and dramatic storylines, the industry knows how to keep the audience glued to the TV screen.

This year is no different for Bollywood. With a good mix of Shahrukh Khan's action sequences, a biopic of a mother, and surprisingly a black-and-white movie, here's a lowdown of all the must-see Bollywood movies you can stream on Netflix and Prime Video in 2023.

A treat for all the Shahrukh fans! The Bollywood legend is back on our screens after a four-year absence with his rugged abs and impeccable stunts. The latest addition to the Yash Raj spy film universe, Pathaan is an action thriller punchy enough to sustain your adrenaline rush for the week.

A superhit on the big screen with big names like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, this movie is available now on Prime Video. Spoiler alert! Shahrukh is not the only Khan in the movie.

If you're navigating the perils of modern dating, this film will comfortingly remind you that you're not the only one. The classic romantic comedy stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rohan Arora and Shraddha Kapoor as Nisha Malhotra who have a 'meet cute' in Spain. Rohan manages his family business, however, he has a side gig as a love guru who helps people break up – until the tables turn and things get complicated. Packed with family drama and peppy musical numbers, TJMM is a feast if you're into old-school Bollywood.

Featuring Yami Gautam, John Abraham, Indraneil Sengupta and Sunny Kaushal, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga is a must-see film for everyone seeking a skilfully made, heartfelt heist movie. Given that the movie depicts a hijack and a diamond heist happening simultaneously on an airplane, the plot is clearly unusual and sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Anubhav Sinha is known for his unconventional projects like Thappad and Dus and this time he hasn't veered away from that path. Featuring talented artists like Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankap Kapur and Dia Mirza, Bheed aims to address the chaos and violence that erupted during Covid-19 when people tried to cross state borders. What truly sets it apart is that the whole movie is in black and white. The film essentially depicts the struggles of existing social disparity, pointing to the analogy between the present day and the partition of India in 1947.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is based on the true story of an Indian immigrant mother who had to fight an entire nation to get custody of her own children. The film reveals the struggles faced by immigrant women and the larger issues of a patriarchal society are further addressed in the movie. It’s a compelling courtroom drama that shouldn't be missed.

source







